Bravo Boss Frances Berwick Reflects on 20 Years of ‘Real Housewives’

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Bravo & Peacock Unscripted, is celebrating 20 years of “Real Housewives” as “The Real Housewives of Orange County” embarks its 20th season.

Berwick has been with the franchise since the start when the likes of Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, and Jo De La Rosa, open up the home and their personal lives to audiences.

As Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Berwick is the woman behind the likes of “Project Runway”, “Queer Eye” and “The Millionaire Matchmaker”.

Frances Berwick Celebrates The 20th Season Of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Getty Frances Berwick and Andy Cohen attend the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City.

Frances Berwick attended the upcoming premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and explained to Deadline how it feels to be involved in two decades of iconic television.

“Just feels incredibly gratifying and fun and joyous,” she beaned. “The fact that it’s still making people really happy to watch the show, that they love being part of this Real Housewives community, it just makes you feel good.”

She knew she has something special when the show originally premiered in 2006.“The viewership had gone up with every episode,” she recalled. “We were like, ‘Oh my God… we’re going to do a Season 2.”

How ‘Real Housewives’ Became A Franchise

Getty Andy Cohen, reality T.V. stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon, LuAnn de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, President, Women and Lifestyle Networks, NBC Universal, Lauren Zalaznick, general manager, Bravo, Frances Berwick, and reality T.V. stars Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Alex McCord, attend “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 2 premiere party

“Real Housewives” has spawned 11 American-based franchises alongside 32 international adaptaions. When they first started in Orange Country they had no idea the concept would go global.

“We had not thought that we would be franchising it, and it was only really as we started to see other casts like “Manhattan Moms” that we thought this could be a “Real Housewives” show too. They don’t have to be housewives. This is sort of like a modern interpretation of what a Real Housewife is,” Berwick told Deadline.

“Manhattan Moms” soon evolved into “The Real Housewives of New York,” but there was real concern that franchising and failing could jeopardize the flagship series.

“We were quite thoughtful about it, but then it felt like this could be a good thing,” she revealed. “And since “Orange County” had resonated, perhaps this was a good way to sort of attract a different audience rather than the same audience and expand it.”

After New York came Atlanta, “Ultimately, it was all about the cast. There were so many women who had amazing stories to tell who had these incredible bonds and friendships and were going through all sorts of life challenges and dealing with different things in their life. It just felt like a natural extension,” Berwick revealed.

Frances Berwick Opens Up About The Future Of “Real Housewives”

“Real Housewives” fans, there are plenty more series coming for you. Frances Berwick confirms that the franchise is going nowhere soon. “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is getting a second series, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” also returns on July 9th for its 20th series. Additionally, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” special will premiere on August 9, 2026

“When you see Season 20, you’ll feel like you know this can last a while because it’s such a combination of… We have a new addition to the cast with Carmela Garcia, and we have Vicki [Gunvalson], who is in Season 1, and then many of the others who’ve joined us in between, and there are still fresh stories and fresh relationships.”