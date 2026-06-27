‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 29-July 3): A Full Week of Repeat Episodes — Here’s What to Expect

Next week, “Beyond the Gates” will take a short break from new episodes. Expect to see a full week of repeat episodes from May and April.

Samantha’s cotillion takes center stage, Derek’s death rocks Fairmont Crest, and a special guest returns. Plus, Naomi and Jacob revisit their love story.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 29: (Repeat Episode, May 18, 2026)

The Duprees get ready for Samantha’s cotillion.

Jacob meets with Ren.

Ashley is in a panic as Grayson prepares for the worst.

Bill questions Hayley about her past.

Lia puts Derek in the hot seat.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 30: (Repeat Episode, May 19, 2026)

Grayson completes his assignment, but then all hell breaks loose at the warehouse.

Samantha and Jessica make their cotillion debut.

Nicole has to deal with an emergency.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 1: (Repeat Episode, May 20, 2026)

Derek Baldwin dies while a Platinum Deb is crowned.

Vanessa questions Joey about the chaos of the evening.

Tyrell and Jessica slip away for their first time together.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 2: (Repeat Episode, April 3, 2026)

Special Guest Star Jennifer Holliday sings for a friend.

Nicole takes Kial to her family’s Easter brunch.

Ted advises Carlton. Anita puts Anastasia in her place.

Hayley feels like an outsider in a sea of Duprees.

Grayson receives a threat.

Naomi and Jacob find a way to connect.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, July 3: (Repeat Episode, April 6, 2026)

Naomi and Jacob spend their anniversary apart—both remembering their love story from first date to wedding vows.

Izaiah helps his brother out.

Naomi leans on Ashley, Dani, and Bill.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates”:

Monday, June 22: While Kat and Eva fight through surgery, the entire family waits in agony; Martin finds out whether he won the primary election; Anita extends an olive branch to Leslie; Joey and Elon clash over Jacob.

Tuesday, June 23: Nicole and Ted sit vigil over their daughter; Tomas leans on the Duprees; Martin and Eva are both feeling guilt-ridden; Kat has a surreal experience.

Wednesday, June 24: Andre questions Dani’s experience during the tornado; Naomi confronts Bill about having her mother on his mind; Tomas stuns Chelsea; Vernon disagrees with Anita.

Thursday, June 25: Hayley walks in on Dani and Bill having a heated exchange; Ted receives a surprise request; Anita meets with Dr. Bauer for a major update; Ashley gives Grayson some hope for the future.

Friday, June 26: Leslie’s announcement induces panic; Joey has a proposition for Vanessa; Deanna seeks some much-needed advice from those she trusts; One family celebrates their shared wins while a set of siblings compete with each other.

Watch the latest episodes of “Beyond the Gates” weekends on CBS.