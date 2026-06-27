Beyond the Gates
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‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 29-July 3): A Full Week of Repeat Episodes — Here’s What to Expect

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 29-July 3): A Full Week of Repeat Episodes — Here’s What to Expect

Next week, “Beyond the Gates” will take a short break from new episodes. Expect to see a full week of repeat episodes from May and April.

Samantha’s cotillion takes center stage, Derek’s death rocks Fairmont Crest, and a special guest returns. Plus, Naomi and Jacob revisit their love story.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 29: (Repeat Episode, May 18, 2026)

  • The Duprees get ready for Samantha’s cotillion.
  • Jacob meets with Ren.
  • Ashley is in a panic as Grayson prepares for the worst.
  • Bill questions Hayley about her past.
  • Lia puts Derek in the hot seat.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 30:  (Repeat Episode, May 19, 2026)

  • Grayson completes his assignment, but then all hell breaks loose at the warehouse.
  • Samantha and Jessica make their cotillion debut.
  • Nicole has to deal with an emergency.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 1: (Repeat Episode, May 20, 2026)

  • Derek Baldwin dies while a Platinum Deb is crowned.
  • Vanessa questions Joey about the chaos of the evening.
  • Tyrell and Jessica slip away for their first time together.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 2:  (Repeat Episode, April 3, 2026)

  • Special Guest Star Jennifer Holliday sings for a friend.
  • Nicole takes Kial to her family’s Easter brunch.
  • Ted advises Carlton. Anita puts Anastasia in her place.
  • Hayley feels like an outsider in a sea of Duprees.
  • Grayson receives a threat.
  • Naomi and Jacob find a way to connect.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, July 3:  (Repeat Episode, April 6, 2026)

  • Naomi and Jacob spend their anniversary apart—both remembering their love story from first date to wedding vows.
  • Izaiah helps his brother out.
  • Naomi leans on Ashley, Dani, and Bill.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates”:

Monday, June 22: While Kat and Eva fight through surgery, the entire family waits in agony; Martin finds out whether he won the primary election; Anita extends an olive branch to Leslie; Joey and Elon clash over Jacob.

Tuesday, June 23: Nicole and Ted sit vigil over their daughter; Tomas leans on the Duprees; Martin and Eva are both feeling guilt-ridden; Kat has a surreal experience.

Wednesday, June 24: Andre questions Dani’s experience during the tornado; Naomi confronts Bill about having her mother on his mind; Tomas stuns Chelsea; Vernon disagrees with Anita.

Thursday, June 25: Hayley walks in on Dani and Bill having a heated exchange; Ted receives a surprise request; Anita meets with Dr. Bauer for a major update; Ashley gives Grayson some hope for the future.

Friday, June 26: Leslie’s announcement induces panic; Joey has a proposition for Vanessa; Deanna seeks some much-needed advice from those she trusts; One family celebrates their shared wins while a set of siblings compete with each other.

Watch the latest episodes of “Beyond the Gates” weekends on CBS.

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