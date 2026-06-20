‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 22-26): Andre Questions Dani – Kat & Eva Fight for Their Lives

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of June 22 to 26 reveal that Ted and Shanice discuss the difficult situation their daughters are facing.

“Got to be getting to you. Both of your girls in surgery at the same time,” Shanice tells Ted.

“Yeah, it’s even tougher when you know the risks for the donor and the recipient,” Ted replies.

Andre worries that the tornado may have affected Dani more than she’s letting on.

“Baby, you’ve had trouble sleeping since the tornado,” he tells her. “All that time in the elevator has rattled you.”

Later, Andre walks in on Vanessa and Dani having a juicy conversation.

“Andre, how long have you been standing there?” Dani asks.

“Long enough to hear something about someone cheating,” Andre replies.

Hayley notices that Bill doesn’t seem like himself and asks why he’s having a hard time moving on from the tornado.

“You think that storm was about you?” Hayley asks. “Why are you having such a hard time shaking it? I mean, it’s like you’re haunted or something.”

Doctors rush in for Kat, who is fighting for her life after the surgery.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 22:

While Kat and Eva fight through surgery, the entire family waits in agony.

Martin finds out whether he won the primary election.

Anita extends an olive branch to Leslie.

Joey and Elon clash over Jacob.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 23:

Nicole and Ted sit vigil over their daughter.

Tomas leans on the Duprees.

Martin and Eva are both feeling guilt-ridden.

Kat has a surreal experience.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 24:

Andre questions Dani’s experience during the tornado.

Naomi confronts Bill about having her mother on his mind.

Tomas stuns Chelsea.

Vernon disagrees with Anita.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 25:

Hayley walks in on Dani and Bill having a heated exchange.

Ted receives a surprise request.

Anita meets with Dr. Bauer for a major update.

Ashley gives Grayson some hope for the future.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, June 26:

Leslie’s announcement induces panic.

Joey has a proposition for Vanessa.

Deanna seeks some much-needed advice from those she trusts.

One family celebrates their shared wins while a set of siblings compete with each other.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, June 15: In the wake of the tornado, Shanice, Ashley, and Jacob rush into action when someone collapses; Meanwhile, emergency surgery is required to save a life; Nicole’s update worries Samantha and Tyrell; Vanessa is frantic when she can’t get in touch with Donnell or Deanna.

Tuesday, June 16: Dani battles a guilty conscience; Joey’s sister pays him a visit; Ted reassures Kat while the Richardson-Smiths receive devastating news; The tornado displaces Bill and Hayley.

Wednesday, June 17: Kat rages at Izaiah; Shanice offers Leslie an olive branch; Kial is there for Nicole while Jan comforts Ashley; Ted begs his daughter to do something for him.

Thursday, June 18: Time is running out for someone in critical condition; Dani confronts Bill; Chelsea is a sounding board for her cousin; Carlton tips Nicole off to an urgent matter; Andre offers Izaiah support.

Friday, June 19: Anita advises her granddaughter; Andre and Bill lock horns; Kat receives life-altering information; Leslie’s good news quickly gets snatched away; The Hawthornes come together for one of their own; Hayley and Naomi find common ground.