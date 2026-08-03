Emergency Responders Tried to Save ‘Sopranos’ Star Vincent Pastore in His Final Moments

The final moments of Vincent Pastore brought police and emergency responders rushing to the beloved actor’s Bronx home after a neighbor found him unresponsive. A paramedic attempted to save the Sopranos star, but Pastore could not be revived, according to a new TMZ report detailing the response inside his residence. He was 80.

Emergency Responders Tried to Save Vincent Pastore

Getty Vincent Pastore

The outlet reported on Monday, Aug. 3, that a female neighbor discovered Pastore lying face up in bed shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

She called 911, bringing New York Police Department officers and Emergency Service Unit personnel to the home. Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet reported that a paramedic immediately began treating Pastore. He was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m., approximately 22 minutes after the neighbor found him.

The NYPD previously confirmed that officers responded to a report of an “unconscious and unresponsive” 80-year-old man around 2:30 p.m., as reported by NBC News.

Pastore was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities made no arrests. The outlet also reported that police did not suspect an overdose and that Pastore appeared to have died of natural causes.

His body was taken to a funeral home in Westchester County. The New York City medical examiner will not conduct an autopsy, according to the outlet.

Vincent Pastore Had Just Celebrated His 80th Birthday

In videos shared on social media, Pastore is smiling beside a custom cake, laughing with friends and blowing out a candle weeks before his passing.

Longtime friend Stephen Villano said the loss came without warning. Villano said Pastore had recently undergone a physical and appeared to be in good health.

Pastore’s manager, Robert Attermann, confirmed that the actor died at home. After representing him for more than 30 years, Attermann remembered Pastore as generous, devoted to his fans and supportive of younger actors.

The Sopranos Cast Pays Tribute to Vincent Pastore

Pastore’s former costars responded with shock as word spread Saturday.

Edie Falco, who played Carmela Soprano, told Page Six, “It’s an awful loss. So unexpected.” She added, “Vinnie was always so full of life.”

Michael Imperioli, who portrayed Christopher Moltisanti, remembered Pastore as a close friend and frequent collaborator. “This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever,” he wrote on Instagram, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, shared her own brief tribute: “Such a funny & charming man…just a beautiful soul.”

Vincent Pastore Leaves Behind an Enduring TV Legacy

Getty Michael Imperioli, Lee Mazzilli, Steve Schirripa and Vincent Pastore

Pastore became widely recognized in 1999 as Salvatore Bonpensiero, Tony Soprano’s longtime friend and trusted enforcer whose work as an FBI informant placed him at the center of the HBO drama’s early seasons.

His regular run concluded in the Season 2 finale, but he later returned through flashbacks and dream sequences. The character’s betrayal continued to weigh on Tony and remained one of the series’ defining emotional wounds.

Before The Sopranos, Pastore appeared in Goodfellas, Carlito’s Way and HBO’s Gotti. His later credits included Shark Tale, Yellowjackets and Hawaii Five-0.

Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee.