Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Rare Date Night Out Together

Jennifer Garner and longtime boyfriend John Miller are proving their relationship is still going strong.

The couple stepped out together on Sunday, Aug. 2, for a rare public date night in Santa Monica, California. Garner, 53, and Miller were photographed walking side by side as they headed to dinner on foot, enjoying a relaxed evening together.

Keeping things casual, the Five-Star Weekend actress wore a gray crewneck sweatshirt paired with white cropped jeans and sneakers. Miller complemented the laid-back vibe in a dark gray utility-style button-down shirt, light-wash jeans and casual shoes.

All About the Casual Outing

Although the pair have been together for years, they have largely kept their romance out of the public eye, making outings like this one relatively uncommon.

Garner and Miller were first linked in 2018, shortly after the actress finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Garner and Affleck separated in 2015 before officially ending their marriage three years later. Together, they share three children: Violet, born in 2005; Seraphina, born in 2009; and Samuel, born in 2012.

Affleck later married Jennifer Lopez before the pair divorced in 2024.

Around the time Garner and Miller’s relationship first became public, a source told People that the actress “considered herself single for a long time” before her divorce was finalized and was “very ready to move on.”

The couple experienced a brief split in 2020 but were seen together again by August 2021, sparking speculation that they had reconciled.

By early 2023, another source told PEOPLE that Garner was “very happy” in the relationship despite the challenges that came with balancing their busy family lives.

“They have a very special relationship,” the insider said, adding that the couple prefers to “date out of the spotlight.”

The source continued, “She has a lot of fun with him.”

The Couple Is Very Private

Miller is a businessman who serves as chairman of CaliGroup, the parent company behind the CaliBurger restaurant chain. He is also CEO of PopID, a technology company within the CaliGroup portfolio.

Earlier in his career, Miller co-authored “The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy and Intellectual Property Law,” which was published in 2004.

While the couple rarely displays affection publicly, fans got a glimpse of their romance in June of last year following Garner’s participation in a charity event benefiting Save the Children, according to E! News.

After completing the race in Santa Monica, the actress crossed the finish line and was greeted by Miller, who embraced her and shared a celebratory kiss.

Garner wore a T-shirt supporting the charity along with athletic leggings and running shoes as the pair shared the sweet post-race moment.

Since then, the couple has continued to keep their relationship largely private, choosing to avoid frequent public appearances or discussing their romance in interviews.

Their latest outing offered another rare glimpse into their relationship, with the pair appearing relaxed and comfortable as they enjoyed an evening together.

After nearly eight years together, Garner and Miller continue to maintain one of Hollywood’s more low-key romances, quietly making time for one another while balancing careers, family responsibilities and life away from the spotlight.