Taylor Swift’s Mother-in-Law Donna Kelce Shares Short-and-Sweet Recap of ‘Magical’ Wedding

Among the numerous guests who attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a place of honor was held by the groom’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Leading up to the lavish Madison Square Garden ceremony, she’s been relatively tight-lipped about the nuptials. Now that the wedding has come and gone, however, she’s opening up about the experience — albeit just a bit.

Donna Kelce

On the day after the wedding, she celebrated America’s 250th anniversary by attending Macy’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display. Not only does 2026 represent a milestone for the U.S., but this year’s event also marks the New York City retailer’s 50th Independence Day fireworks celebration.

In recogition of this momentous occasion, Macy’s interviewed attendees about their experience at the event — including Kelce herself.

“I remember that I used to take the boys down to the lake, Lake Erie, and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio,” she said in a video Macy’s shared via Instagram, recalling how she and her family would celebrate the Fourth. “And we had the best time.”

She Gushed Over the ‘Magical’ Wedding

Naturally, during that conversation she was also asked about the wedding. Her response was brief yet telling.

Her eyes gleaming with sheer joy, she was clearly overcome by the emotion and pride of watching her son walk down the aisle with the woman of his dreams, and she literally beamed as she recalled the experience.

“I really can’t say a heck of a lot,” she said, “except it was magical, man! Magical.”

Donna Kelce Was Kept in the Dark About Wedding Details

In the days leading up to the wedding, Kelce was continually asked to spill what she knew about her son’s upcoming wedding.

She didn’t say a whole lot — and there was a good reason for that. She didn’t reveal much because she didn’t know much, and had been kept on a need-to-know basis. “They actually haven’t told Donna very much, she is just going with the flow. They’re letting her know where she needs to be and when she needs to be there. They have a driver for her,” a source told the Daily Mail on the day before the wedding.

“That’s how it is with everybody, even the people really close to them. When they get to where they need to be, they’re told where they’re going next,” the source added. “It’s not a stress. Travis told her what type of clothes she’d need and basically everything is going to be easy for her. She’s very excited to experience it as it happens, with some mystery along the way.”

She Admitted She Hadn’t Been Involved in the Wedding Planning

In a TMZ video, Kelce confirmed she was out of the loop with all the wedding planning when she was accosted by a reporter shortly after her plane touched down in New York prior to the big day.

“Is the mother of the groom ever involved?!?” she replied, adding, “I’m just happy for them.”