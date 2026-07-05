SEE: Taylor Swift’s Wedding Bouquet Revealed

Taylor Swift’s wedding celebration was held on July 3, 2026, and the excitement is still going strong as fans breathlessly await the details. The latest piece of information to be revealed is what Taylor’s bridal bouquet looked like. It was just revealed on Instagram by the guest who caught it!

The lucky winner who caught the bouquet was none other than Ashley Smith, the older sister of Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith. Trey is one of Travis Kelce’s longtime teammates and has two Superbowl wins under his belt.

Ashley shared the pics of the bouquet, which unsurprisingly looked a little worse for wear after all the celebrating, in a set of Instagram photos on July 5.

She also showed off the sparkling black gown she wore. The bouquet was small and exuded simple elegance, consisting of a cluster of sweet pastel pink blooms.

Ashley wrote that the wedding was an “Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory” before sharing, “And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way.” She finished up the message by writing, “Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!”

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