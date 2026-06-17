Royal Romances, Cozy Mysteries & More Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — June 18

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, June 18. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” “The Waltons,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Her Pen Pal’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Event planner Victoria can’t wait to attend, and plan, her best friend’s Paris wedding. But when she finds out that her ex is bringing a date, she reconnects with her French childhood pen pal.

Stars Mallory Jansen and Joshua Sasse.

“Her Pen Pal” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 19, 2021 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event.

‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an overly serious scholar attends a Jane Austen annual conference, she strikes a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy and finds her perspective, and her heart, changed.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp.

“Paging Mr. Darcy” premiered on Hallmark Channel on February 3, 2024 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Loveuary” programming event.

‘The Royal We’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Charlie Carrick.

“The Royal We” premiered on Hallmark Channel on March 1, 2025 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Royal Weekends” programming event.

‘Garage Sale Mysteries: The Novel Murders’ – 8 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jennifer Shannon (Lori Loughlin) is a garage sale shopping expert whose sharp observation skills allow her to uncover valuable antiques, as well as help her local police department investigate crimes and solve mysteries. When an impoverished man enters Rags to Riches – a consignment shop where Jennifer sells the gems she’s found at garage sales – and asks to have an item home-delivered, Jennifer agrees. Upon her arrival at his run-down apartment, Jennifer finds the man murdered. As the police survey the crime scene, Jennifer cannot help but think there is something familiar about the details of the killing – and soon realizes that the victim’s cold- blooded demise is a re-enactment of a murder in a classic mystery novel.

“Garage Sale Mysteries: The Novel Murders” premiered on June 5, 2016 on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel (now known as Hallmark Mystery).

The “Garage Sale Mystery” series starring Loughlin includes: “Garage Sale Mystery,” “Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters,” “Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room,” “Garage Sale Mystery: The Wedding Dress,” “Garage Sale Mystery: Guilty Until Proven Innocent,” “Garage Sale Mystery: The Novel Murders,” “Garage Sale Mystery: Art of Murder,” “Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder,” “Garage Sale Mystery: Murder by Text,” “Garage Sale Mystery: Murder Most Medieval,” “Garage Sale Mystery: A Case of Murder,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Pandora’s Box Murders,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Mask Murder,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: Picture a Murder,” “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder in D Minor,” and “Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized.”