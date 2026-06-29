Beloved Actor & Broadway Icon Mel Brooks Turns 100: A Look Back at His Incredible Life & Legacy in Photos

Beloved actor and filmmaker Mel Brooks celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday, June 28, when he turned 100. In celebration of his iconic career and his impact on the entertainment industry, we are taking a look back at some of his most memorable photos, then and now.

Mel Brooks Life, Career & Journey Into Fatherhood

Getty Mel Brooks and his wife, actress Ann Bancroft in 1991

Getty Poster for the Broadway production of “The Producers”.

Brooks, who was born Melvin Kaminsky on June 28, 1926, got his big break writing for Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows.” He has had an incredible career, leaving his mark on the entertainment industry and proving his comedic genius with works including “Young Frankenstein,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “The Producers.” He earned an EGOT in 2001. But in addition to his remarkable career achievements, Brooks is also a father to four children: Stefanie, Nicky, Eddie, and Max.

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Getty Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft at the Tony Awards in 2001

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Brooks was married to Broadway dancer Florence Baum. The couple married in 1953 and welcomed three children, Stefanie, Nicky, and Eddie, before their divorce in 1962, People reports. He had his fourth child, Maximillian “Max” Michael Brooks, in 1972 with the love of his life, actress Anne Bancroft. The couple was married from 1964 until her death on June 6, 2005.

Mel Brooks’ Relationship With Son, Max Brooks

Getty Mel Brooks, son Max Brooks, and publisher Howard Kaminsky

“She always said, ‘Follow your heart. It will be a good adventure,’” Brooks wrote about Bancroft in his memoir, “All About Me!.” “What an adventure life turned out to be!” Brooks also revealed that it was their son, Max, who encouraged him to write his 2021 memoir.

“He said, ‘What are you gonna do, Dad, just sit around and wait for the pandemic to be over? Write a memoir!’” Brooks told The Orange County Register, People reports. “’Just tell the stories you told me when I was growing up.’”

Getty Mel Brooks kisses son Max Brooks on the cheek

Max and Brooks appear to have a close relationship, even appearing together in a video during the COVID-19 pandemic as they discussed social distancing, People reports. “Hi, I’m Max Brooks, I’m 47 years old. This is my dad, Mel Brooks, he’s 93,” Max said at the time. “If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends. When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

Brooks and Reiner were incredible friends, with their friendship beginning on the set of “Your Show of Shows,” and spanning decades. Reiner died from natural causes on June 29, 2020. He was 98.

Getty Comedians Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks on stage at the Writers Guild of America Awards in 2003

Getty Mel Brooks with his son Max Brooks and grandson Henry at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2010

When Brooks was awarded his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010, he was joined by Max and his grandson, who celebrated the big moment with him.