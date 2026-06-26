Mel Brooks Celebrates a Century of Laughs, Shares Secrets of Living to 100

For nearly eight decades, Mel Brooks has made audiences laugh with his fearless brand of comedy and unforgettable storytelling. As he celebrates his 100th birthday, his remarkable career stands as a testament to the enduring power of laughter.

Brooks’ work continues to entertain new generations of fans through his timeless films, television appearances, books, and stage productions. His enduring influence on comedy has made his milestone birthday a celebration not only of his life but also of the lasting impact he has had on popular culture.

Mel Brooks Shares His Secret to a Long Life

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Mel Brooks shared his secret to a long life in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine in January 2026.

“I think laughing keeps you healthy and happy,” he revealed. “It’s an amazing sound, people laughing at something I created.”

“Making comedy is a great job. It keeps you sane and happy. It gives you a reason to be alive.”

“I think I’ve done most of it,” he added of his career accomplishments. “But if I missed anything, it wasn’t my fault.”

Mel Brooks Said His Childhood Laid the Foundation For Happiness

Getty Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft/George De Sota/Getty Images

In 2021, Mel Brooks shared recollections about his childhood with the Associated Press. He claimed his strong foundation, as one of four boys in a household run by his mother, created some of the best memories of his life.

Brooks was born Melvin Kaminsky on June 28, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y. His parents were Max and Kate Kaminsky, and Max passed away when Brooks was just 2 years old.

“I was once interviewed, and the guy said, ‘What was the happiest part of your life? Was it winning the Academy Award? Was it marrying Anne Bancroft?’ I said no, not at all. It was my childhood.”

He added, “From about 4 or 5 to 9, it was the most exciting, happiest, joyous life that anyone could experience. The guy said, ‘What happened at 9?’ I said, ‘Homework.’ I realized the world wanted something back. To this day, it’s still a bad thing. Homework is a bad thing. It takes away precious minutes from your childhood.”

Mel Brooks’ Long-Lasting Influence on the Comedy World

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Over the years, Mel Brooks created a string of beloved classics, including The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, and Spaceballs. His ability to blend satire with comedy made him one of the most influential and celebrated figures in the entertainment world.

Beyond his work as a filmmaker, Brooks found success on Broadway with the musical adaptation of The Producers, which won a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards in 2001. He also enjoyed a career as an actor and voice performer, appearing in dozens of films and television shows.

Brooks is also one of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award during his career. From writing and directing blockbuster comedies to conquering Broadway and television, his work has cemented his reputation as one of the most versatile talents in Hollywood history.

As Mel Brooks celebrates his 100th birthday, his films, performances, and unmistakable sense of humor continue to entertain audiences, ensuring his legacy will be making people laugh for generations to come.