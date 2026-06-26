New Note Claims Sender Has Video Evidence Of Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapper

A new note that was sent to TMZ claims that the sender knows the identities of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers, alleging that they have video of the “main guy.” It is from the same individual who has sent past messages to the outlet claiming to have information about the case.

In the note, the person wrote, “I am not the idiot who recently called in a tip about her burial site in Mexico.” They also “scoffed” at the report regarding how the FBI believes the person who wrote the email is a woman.

The individual says there are two more kidnappers.

“I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone,” the note says, adding, “What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with Nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses, and age.

They also say the phone in a “location easy to access if you know where it is.”

TMZ says they have forwarded the email to the FBI. They also responded to the note, demanding to see a screengrab of Nancy as proof.

Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1, with authorities believing she was abducted from her Arizona home in the middle of the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tucson’s 88-Crime hotline at 1-520-882-7463 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Savannah Guthrie Called the Police About YouTube Streaming In Front of Nancy’s Home

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Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Savannah contacted police to ask for help regarding people stalking her mother’s Arizona home amid the ongoing search.

According to police records obtained by the outlet, Savannah reached out to authorities on June 11, saying she had received information about a YouTuber known as “Criminal Network” who was live-streaming in front of Nancy’s home.

The individual was identified as Alex Zabel.

Savannah says he is just one of many she has been dealing with regarding an invasion of privacy at Nancy’s home, with TMZ adding that she has “repeatedly expressed concerns about the activities of certain online content creators ever since her mother’s kidnapping … and told investigators she feared for the safety of herself and her family because of some of their actions.”

Authorities Share Statement On Ransom Notes

Getty A view of a sign near Nancy Guthrie’s home on February 26.

On Monday, June 22, reports emerged regarding ransom notes that were sent to numerous different outlets following Nancy’s disappearance from her home. One of the notes claims that she died after being kidnapped.

So with that, it has led to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department releasing a new statement.

“Fox News Digital on Monday” spoke to Pima County Sheriff’s Department Chris Nanos following the release of the ransom note details.

Nanos said the “FBI has been handling the investigation into numerous ransom demands, some bogus and some with potential to be real, since the beginning,” going on to defer any further comment about the ransom notes to the FBI.