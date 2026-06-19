Jodie Comer Excitedly Posts About New Movie Release & Includes Adorable Childhood Photo

English stage and screen star Jodie Comer has taken to social media to express excitement about her latest movie release — and she included an adorable childhood photograph as a nice bonus for her fans.

The actress, 33, stars in Michael Sarnoski’s action thriller film “The Death of Robin Hood.” It releases today, Friday, June 19, having had its world premiere in New York City on Wednesday, June 10.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.”

Comer is perhaps known best for playing the sociopathic assassin Villanelle in the spy thriller series “Killing Eve.” However, she has also appeared in several movies recently. They include 2021’s sci-fi action-comedy “Free Guy” and epic historical drama “The Last Duel,” and 2025’s post-apocalyptic horror sequel “28 Years Later.”

In her new film, she plays Sister Brigid. The character is the prioress of a rural nunnery and a distant relation of the eponymous Robin Hood. When he comes to her for help, she betrays him.

Hugh Jackman (who’s playing the eponymous Robin Hood), Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe star alongside Comer in the new movie. She is clearly very excited to see it hit theaters.

Comer Says Belfast ‘Has Her Heart’ After Filming ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ There

Jodie Comer took to her Instagram account to announce to her 2.6 million followers that her new movie is being released.

She excitedly captioned the post, “THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD US Cinema release today!”

After tagging the movie’s official Instagram account, she also expressed her love for the city in which the movie was filmed, writing, “Mighty Belfast, you have my heart. 🌿💚 🌊”

The post also included a carousel of 17 photographs and two videos.

In the first video, Comer is seen tripping over while walking near a castle on the movie’s set. In the second, the sea looks choppy while Comer films, presumably, from on a boat.

The pictures vary greatly. The first shows Comer flaunting a new short bob haircut. Others include one of Comer in costume on set, one of a fridge full of milk, one of Comer with her hood up in the Northern Irish countryside, one of five bars of chocolate, and one of two cute goats.

However, the best picture is arguably the last one in the set, which is an adorable one of Comer as a young girl (with a bob not too dissimilar from her new look in the first picture).

Comer’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comment section to have their say on it. Particular praise was aimed at her new hairstyle.

Comer’s Followers ‘LOVE’ Her New Bob

Getty Jodie Comer at the premiere of “The Death of Robin Hood.”

The comments section of Jodie Comer’s post was full of lovely input from her followers.

One follower wrote, “Amazing amazing – also LOVE your hair like this!!!!😍🔥🔥🔥”

Another one said, “Do love the Robin hair! ❤️”

Someone else commented, “Owh love the bob.”

One person simply wrote, “Love everything about this.”

Meanwhile, a particularly enthusiastic fan went emoji crazy, writing, “yes yes yes! 💥❤️🚀✨”

Finally, one Instagram user wrote, “Instant karma, a mint crisp and a couple of cute goats 🐐😌 what a gorgeous collection 📸 🙃 x.”

We’d like to wish Jodie Comer all the success in the world with “The Death of Robin Hood.” With a cast like that, it will surely be a monumental success.

Jodie Comer’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.