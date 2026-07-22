Nicole Kidman Spotted With Mystery Man Months After Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman is not only gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, “Practical Magic 2,” but the Oscar-winning actress is also rumored to be dating a new man following her divorce from country music star and former “American Idol” judge Keith Urban. This comes as the 59-year-old was recently spotted while on vacation.

According to OK Magazine, Kidman was seen vacationing in Italy. However, during the trip, she was seen talking to what was described as a mystery man outside a hotel on a balcony in Portofino. Regarding her outfit at the time, the actress wore a white silk tank top with a matching skirt. She wore her hair down.

As for the man, he is said to have worn a navy shirt along with shorts to match. The man also donned black sunglasses.

The outlet notes that the man she was seen with is more than likely the Beverly Hills businessman she’s been rumored to be dating. The two reportedly seemed friendly while standing together on the balcony.

Nicole Kidman Filed For Divorce From Keith Urban in September

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Kidman and Urban tied the knot in June 2006 and went on to have two biological children, in addition to her three from her marriage to Tom Cruise. Sadly, she then filed for divorce from him in September 2025. It was finalized in January 2026.

Both Kidman and Urban have remained mostly tight-lipped about the split. However, she opened up in a March 2026 interview with Variety. Kidman was asked if she was “doing all right” during the discussion.

She responded, “I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that.”

Kidman continued, “Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Also during the interview, Kidman was asked if “every year is probably the year of Nicole Kidman.” She responded, referring to her divorce, “Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell.”

Regarding coming out of her shell, Kidman said, “Now I’m in a place of saying, ‘2026. Here we go.’ I have Practical Magic with [Sandra Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode.”

‘Practical Magic 2’ Arrives This Year

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Warner Bros. first announced the long-awaited sequel to “Practical Magic” in 2024. Filming for the new movie then began in June of the following year, with both Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their roles. Now, the movie is set to hit theaters on September 11, 2026. The official trailer was released in June 2026.

Kidman spoke about the movie in a recent Variety interview. She stated, “I love Sandy. I love her. And we’re so different. I’m like [makes a wild noise with her mouth], and she’s so measured and together. We’re like sisters. I have so much protection and love for her.”

Kidman added, “We also have incredible chemistry. We produce differently. She’s incredibly hands-on, and I love delegating. We have different skill sets that become complementary. It’s amazing that we still know each other. Joey King and the new cast are amazing, and Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are coming back.”