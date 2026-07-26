Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts Are Married After Nearly 5 Years Together

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts have officially tied the knot.

The “P-Valley” stars married on July 25 after nearly five years together. They confirmed the news one day later by sharing their first photographs from the romantic celebration on Instagram.

“Mr. & Mrs. Tyler Lepley,” the newlyweds captioned their joint post, adding their wedding date and the hashtag “#TylersMiracle.”

The marriage marks the latest milestone for the couple, who met while working together before welcoming a son and announcing their engagement.

Tyler and Miracle Shared Their First Wedding Photos

Tyler and Miracle commemorated their marriage with a collection of photographs from their wedding.

The images showed the couple embracing and posing together in their formal wedding attire. They kept their announcement brief, allowing the photos and their new shared name to deliver the news.

Fans and famous friends celebrated the newlyweds in the comments with congratulatory messages.

How Did Tyler and Miracle Meet?

Tyler and Miracle connected while working on the Starz drama “P-Valley.”

Tyler portrays Diamond, a former security guard at the Pynk strip club, while Miracle joined the show as Big Bone during its second season. The pair began dating in November 2021 after meeting through the series. Their relationship continued away from the screen as they began appearing together publicly and sharing parts of their romance with fans.

The Couple Welcomed a Son in 2022

Less than a year after their relationship began, Tyler and Miracle announced they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their son, Xi Lei Lepley, in September 2022.

Miracle documented parts of her pregnancy online and later shared glimpses of their life as parents. Xi Lei’s arrival became one of the couple’s biggest milestones before their engagement. Tyler also has two children from a previous relationship.

Tyler Proposed in November 2024

Tyler and Miracle announced their engagement in November 2024.

The couple revealed the news by sharing romantic photographs in which Miracle displayed her engagement ring. Rather than writing a lengthy announcement, they allowed the ring and their expressions to confirm that they were preparing to marry.

In February 2026, the couple released another set of engagement photographs ahead of their summer wedding. Miracle wore a fitted white halter gown, while Tyler complemented her in a tailored black suit and white shirt. The images were set to Case’s “Happily Ever After.”

Miracle Planned to Break Several Wedding Traditions

Before the ceremony, Miracle gave followers occasional behind-the-scenes looks at the planning process, including preparations for her bridesmaids’ gift boxes. She also made it clear that the couple intended to celebrate on their own terms.

Miracle previously revealed that their ceremony would not feature several familiar wedding traditions. The couple reportedly decided against having a wedding cake, a garter toss or a bouquet toss. They also planned an adults-only celebration without children in attendance.

Tyler and Miracle ultimately kept most details about the event private until they were ready to announce that they had officially become husband and wife.