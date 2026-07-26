The 10 Most-Watched Movies in Netflix History — No. 1 Is a Surprise Blockbuster

Ever since Netflix began publishing its viewership data in 2023, it’s been possible to see which of the streamer’s shows and movies have connected with viewers.

Unfortunately, that transparency will soon be ending. Deadline recently reported that Netflix will no longer be releasing its biannual “What We Watched” reports. In its most recent — and presumably last — report, Netflix revealed the most-watched movies its streamed since 2023. Deadline has ranked them; as it turns out, these included some theatrical hits and a few Netflix originals — including one that ranks as one of the streamer’s most popular originals ever.

10. ‘Damsel’: 216.3M Views

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Millie Bobby Brown proved she deserved the “Queen of Netflix” title as star of this horror-tinged fairytale that begins where most fairytales end. When a dashing prince (Nick Robinson) sweeps Elodie (Brown) off of her feet, he unexpectedly hurls into a chasm, into the lair of a bloodthirsty dragon.

“It subverts what you expect,” Brown told Tudum. “You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.” Instead, Elodie must piece together the twisted history of the kingdom of Aurea if she’s going to survive. “Along the way, she’ll find an inner strength she didn’t know she possessed — and a few friends she might not have expected,” notes the synopsis.

9. ‘Shrek’: 220.3M Views

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Who could have guessed that an animated movie released more than 20 years ago would become one of Netflix’s top-10 most watched movies? Yet that’s the case in the first film in the “Shrek” franchise, with the not-so-jolly green ogre (voiced by Mike Myers) and fast-taking Donkey (Eddie Murphy) embarking on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from wicked Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

8. ‘Leave The World Behind’: 221.7M Views

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This Netflix original is an apocalypthic thriller from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail. A family’s peaceful weekend vacation in a luxurious Long Island rental home is interrupted when a mysterious cyberattack knocks out all devices. When two strangers appear, the mystery deepens. The A-list cast includes Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold.

“I had been interested in doing a disaster movie for a while, and I specifically wanted to do one surrounding a cyber attack because I don’t think a lot of people have a concrete idea of what that would look like or how detrimental it would be, not just in America, but globally,” Esmail told Tudum. “The impact of technology on society is something that I’ve always been fascinated by because I really do think it dramatically changed the way we interact and evolve as people.”

7. ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’: 223.7M Views

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The classic Dr. Seuss Christmas tale has been oft told, first in the classic 1966 Boris Karloff-narrated animated TV special, then a live-action feature starring Jim Carrey.

However, it’s this 2018 CGI-animated movie that’s nabbed Netflix glory, with Benedict Cumberbatch giving voice to the Grinch.

6. ‘Sing’: 237.1M Views

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This animated musical raked in an impressive $654 million at the box office when it was released in 2016. It’s continued to attract eyeballs on Netflix.

The storyline focuses on koala Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey), who hosts a signing competition in order to save his struggling theater from going under.

5. ‘Leo’: 241.1M Views

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Interestingly, Netflix’s five most-watched movies are all animated. That includes this Netflix original, with Adam Sandler voicing the title character, an elderly lizard who lives in an elementary school classroom. Leo experiences a midlife crisis at age 74, and decides to leave his cage for good. That leads him to an unexpected calling — acting as therapist to the peculiar fifth-grade students in his classroom.

4. ‘Minions’: 244.4M Views

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This spinoff of the “Despicable Me” franchise focuses on Gru’s not-so-clever henchmen. In this standalone animated comedy set in 1968, three of them — Kevin, Stuart and Bob — set out to find a new master after accidentally eradicating their previous bosses. While attending a convention for villains, they find themselves recruited by supervillain Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock), who enlists them to steal the crown of Queen Elizabeth.

3. ‘The Boss Baby’: 265.5M Views

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Alec Baldwin voices the titular infant, who is in reality a secret agent tasked with ensuring that babies remain more beloved by adults than puppies.

2. ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: 271.7M Views

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Released in 2023, this video game-inspired animated comedy proved to be a box-office smash.

As in the games, the film follows sibling plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are transported to the magical Mushroom Kingdom. When they’re separated, Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to embark on a mission to save Luigi from villainous Bowser (Jack Black).

1. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’: 648.7M Views

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The most-watched Netflix movie is “KPop Demon Hunters,” which racked up an astonishing 648.7 million views, easily earning the streamer’s crown.

“When K-pop superstars Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) aren’t selling out stadiums or topping Billboard charts, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from supernatural danger,” declares the synopsis of this Netflix original that’s become a pop-culture phenomenon, even garnering two Oscar nominations. “Together, they must face their biggest threat — an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

With viewership like that, a sequel was quickly greenlit. However, it will take awhile, and the second “Kpop Demon Hunters” film isn’t expected to arrive on Netflix until at least 2029.



