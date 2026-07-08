Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe Shares Positive Update Five Months After Her Last Chemo Session

After months of sharing the highs and lows of her cancer journey, Hallmark star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe is celebrating another personal milestone.

The “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” actress recently gave fans a glimpse at how her hair has grown back since her last chemotherapy session in January. She used the update to encourage others who may be facing a similar diagnosis, balancing honesty with humor as she also invited followers to weigh in on her evolving hairstyle.

In a July 7 Instagram video, the Hallmark star shared what her hair looks like five months after her last chemotherapy session.

“It’s insane to me that around this time last year I was diagnosed,” Lowe wrote in the caption of her post. “It has been the longest year of my life. And now that I’m not filming and distracted by a million things it hits me at really weird times. I wonder when you stop getting those moments of holy crap what did I just go through. I am having fun with this puffy hair though.”

In her video, Lowe began by recounting when her last treatment was. “My last chemo was January 27th, so if you’re starting this journey of cancer and you’re just wondering what that looks like. ‘When does my hair grow back?'”

Lowe then ran her hand through her hair to show its progress.

“This is like, five months of regrowth. Very puffy. Because I don’t have any product in it, and I’m just trying to figure out like, what kind of pixie I’m gonna have. But it definitely looks like a choice now, at least.”

Lowe then asked her followers for their opinions on her new look.

“Do you guys think I should stay with the blonde or should I just, like, let the dark grow out and have blonde tips? Should I be that white man that you were in love with in the 2000s? 90s? Whatever era that was,” Lowe joked.

This update prompted fans to share their own experiences in the comments.

“So happy for you, you’ve been in my prayers daily & so understand what you are saying… I’m exactly 1 yr out from my diagnosis & the waves come & go, still trying to find my solid footing of moving forward without panicking at every twinge or next follow up .. you’ve been amazingly strong & I know you’ve touched so many 🩷” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I am so happy for you and look at your hair! Today was my last treatment so I hope in 5 months I have that much hair lol. ❤️”

Lowe Has Remained Candid With Fans Throughout Her Cancer Journey

Lowe publicly revealed in October 2025 that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In sharing the news, she explained in a personal essay shared with the outlet that the diagnosis came after she noticed a large mass in her right breast in February 2025. She spoke openly about the emotional impact of learning she had cancer, as well as the difficult decisions that would follow.

“Essentially, I’m looking at the whole deal: chemo, double mastectomy, radiation and, eventually, implants… As someone who’s never had any major illness, it was a lot to digest,” she wrote.

Throughout her treatment, Lowe regularly updated fans on social media, offering an unfiltered look at the realities of cancer care. The “Final Destination” actress completed 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and on her last day, Lowe shared a video to tell her followers that the bell Hallmark sponsored had arrived.

“This is why I work with this network,” she said in the video. “I love them so much, and they have made everything just a little bit brighter in my life through this. And that bell’s going to be for everybody, which is the best.”

“I was the first person to ring the bell, I know the fancy bell shouldn’t matter but it does! Patients need something to look forward to!!” Lowe wrote in the caption of her January 27 post.

Lowe then underwent a double mastectomy in February 2026 as part of her treatment, followed by radiation therapy, which she recently completed in June.

“Guess what I did today….. I rang that very last bell. My radiation journey is complete,” Lowe wrote in the caption of her June 4 Instagram video. “It is terrifying to say it’s ok which sounds ridiculous but anyone going through this will get it.”

She continued, “I’ve spent the last year prepping to just deal with all of this. And letting myself believe it’s over feels so good but so scary in case something changes 🙈 I guess that’s what all the survivors have been talking about. But besides that..,,,wooooooooo hooooo!!!! Radiation complete!!! 15 rounds in the can!”