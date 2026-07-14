Country Singer RaeLynn Bravely Reveals ‘Difficult Decision’ to Divorce Husband Josh Davis

RaeLynn, a country singer and former contestant on “The Voice,” reveals she’s putting her daughter first after filing for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Josh Davis.

The performer, born Racheal Lynn Woodward, announced the divorce news on Instagram on July 14. The statement comes as PEOPLE confirms she filed on June 8 in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Rae.

RaeLynn appeared on Season 2 of “The Voice” back in 2012, competing on Blake Shelton’s team. She was eliminated in the quarterfinals, but continued to find success with country fans. She also went on to tour with Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean.

RaeLynn’s Divorce Announcement

RaeLynn confirmed her divorce filing herself in a social media post.

“After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” she wrote on Instagram.

“As a working mom, I am committed to giving my daughter the love, stability, and support she will need while we navigate this next chapter together,” she continued.

Her statement concluded: “I am grateful for the love and encouragement of my family, friends, and fans, and I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion.”

She turned off commenting on the post, though it has been liked by fellow country singer Carly Pearce.

RaeLynn and Josh’s Relationship Timeline

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, the pair revealed how they first met and began dating. According to RaeLynn, the two met at church in 2012.

“Obviously I wasn’t focusing on Jesus that day — I was praying, like, ‘Who is that hottie over there? Hallelujah!'” she told the outlet at the time. The singer said she then slid into his DMs, before they reconnected at a friend’s wedding and began dating.

They tied the knot in 2016, when RaeLynn was just 21, in a ceremony attended by both Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani.

“I’m so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age,” she added. “I needed a solid person in my life — and he’s easy on the eyes.”

In 2016, she also opened up about being afraid of marriage, after being a child of divorce herself. Speaking with Taste of Country at the time, she said, “there’s also a part of you that knows that you don’t ever want to repeat those mistakes.”

“I will never ever put my kid through that, and I never want to go through that, because I saw how much it hurt my mom and how much it hurt my dad,” she also told the outlet.

While she said she felt her generation looks at marriage “as a disposable thing,” she added, “When I made that commitment, I made it for life and I’m gonna stick to it.”





