Zooey Deschanel & Drew Scott Have Very Different Reactions to Jonathan Scott’s New Show

Jonathan Scott is tackling an exciting new project that will involve him doing something very different from what fans are used to seeing him do as an HGTV star. The contractor and interior designer is now working on his own talk show.

This major development has prompted reactions not only from his devoted fans, but also from both his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, and his twin brother, Drew Scott. As you might expect, one is sincere and supportive, while the other is quite saucy!

Drew Had a Cheeky Response to Jonathan’s Talk Show News

On June 10, Jonathan took to Instagram to share a video of himself announcing that he was working on a talk show. In the caption, he wrote, “For years, you’ve invited me into your homes through renovation projects, design challenges, and some pretty wild adventures. Along the way, one of my favorite parts has always been connecting with people and sharing ideas that can make life at home a little better.”

He added, “That’s why I’m so excited to finally share something I’ve been working on for a long time.”

“We’re developing BETTER! with Jonathan Scott — a new daytime talk show built around great conversations, practical home tips, inspiring stories, and amazing guests and lifestyle experts who can help all of us live a little better (while having some fun along the way),” he explained.

“This project feels like a natural next chapter for me,” Jonathan continued. “Everything I’ve learned from renovating homes, meeting incredible people, and hearing your stories over the years has led here. And while Property Brothers and home renovations will remain a huge part of my life (don’t worry!), this gives me a chance to bring those lessons into a whole new conversation.”

The post resulted in plenty of comments from the star’s friends, fans and social media followers who were excited about the big news.

Granted, there was also a cheeky comment from Jonathan’s brother, Drew, who wrote, “Is this going to be a talk show where every episode is 5 hours long? Because when you start talking…you don’t stop! 🤣”

Zooey Says Jonathan’s Talk Show Is ‘a Huge Deal’

Getty Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

“Well, it’s so funny ’cause I’ve known he was doing this for like a really long time, but I have to remember that like every milestone you have to be like, ‘Yay!’” Zooey said during a recent interview with the Zach Sang Show.

Discussing Jonathan’s new venture, Sang called the talk show “a big deal,” while the “Elf” and “New Girl” star corrected him, saying that it is, in fact, “a huge deal.”

Getty Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey also opened up about her belief that her fiancé is perfectly suited for this role.

The actress, who began dating her partner in 2019 before the pair got engaged in August 2023, told Sang, “I think since I’ve known him, I’ve been like, ‘You’d make a great talk show host.’”

“Like, he’s just very easy to talk to and fun,” she added. “And, you know, I just was like, ‘Oh my god, he would just be so good at that.’”

While Jonathan’s talk show isn’t currently guaranteed to go ahead, Deadline reports that “the project will be in consideration for CBS Media Ventures’ syndication slate for fall 2027.”

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