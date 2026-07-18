Sneak Peek of ‘Maine Cabin Masters’ Spinoff Reveals True Scale of the ‘Very High-Stakes’ Project

There’s no doubt that HGTV fans love a good renovation show. Now, they’ll be able to enjoy one on a grand scale thanks to the new “Maine Cabin Masters” spinoff, “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn.”

“The Maine Cabin Masters crew will take on their biggest project yet in the new six-episode series Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, premiering Sunday, July 19 at 9|8c on HGTV, with episodes airing on Magnolia Network beginning Monday, July 27 at 9|8c,” according to HGTV.

“The series follows the team as they transform a rundown bed and breakfast into a stunning 12-acre lakeside inn,” HGTV tells potential viewers. “Along the way, Chase Morrill and his wife, Sarah, pursue their longtime dream of becoming innkeepers.”

While that sounds like a big endeavor, a new sneak peek of the show reveals just how massive and daunting the project really is.

This Project Is a Dream Come True for the Show’s Stars

“Our crew has been involved in so many exciting projects over the years, but this one feels different,” Chase said while talking about the new spinoff, via HGTV. “Getting to collaborate on and develop our own space, a space that Sarah and I have dreamed of for so long, is special.”

What can you expect from the spinoff? Well, HGTV explains, “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn will follow the crew as they tackle their largest project yet: renovating a sprawling nine-bedroom estate and barn into a welcoming lakeside destination.”

“In addition to renovating existing spaces, the team must build three new cabins from the ground up, all while racing to complete the project in less than a year,” HGTV continues. “As the project takes shape, unexpected setbacks and tight deadlines add pressure as they prepare the property to welcome its first guests.”

See the ‘Maine Cabin Master: All Inn’ Sneak Peek!

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Get ready for demos, renos and plenty of unexpected twists while watching “Maine Cabin Master: All Inn.”

“Chase and Sarah Morrill’s longtime dream of running an inn is finally coming true — but they’ll have to tackle their ‘biggest project yet’ first,” People explains. “PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the new show [see above] — which will first air on HGTV and later Magnolia Network — including the moment the Morrills break the news to Chase’s decorator sister Ashley Morrill and her contractor husband Ryan Eldridge that they bought the massive property.”

“We had dreams to buy a bed and breakfast,” Chase says in the sneak peek. “We used to drive by it, look at it and say, ‘Oh man, that’d be a cool spot.’”

“Wow okay, we have questions,” Ashley admits, while Eldridge jokingly asks, “Midlife crisis?”

Chase denies the cheeky claim before Sarah explains that she and her husband see the inn “as something amazing for us to do in years to come together.”

However, first, they need to bring the rundown property back to life, which “Chase admits … is a very high-stakes endeavor,” per People.

He states, “It was a huge investment to buy the place, it will be a huge investment to get it up and running again, but this is something that we’re looking at doing long-term.”

‘It Needs a Ton of Work’

“The property was formerly called Rise and Shine Bed & Breakfast and it’s located in Monmouth, Maine, Chase explains” in the sneak peek, according to People. “It’s spread out across 12 acres of land and features private access to Cobbossee Lake.”

“It’s a 9-bedroom bed and breakfast. It was very popular in its prime, but everything’s kind of just aged out and now it’s time for a new refresh,” Chase says. “Originally it was built as a tavern, then the Woolworths bought it and then converted it into horse barns for harness racing. It’s got an attached horse barn.”

The property “was last a functioning business as recently as 2020,” per People, which is why Chase notes, “Not too long ago. But boy, it needs a ton of work.”