HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch July 13-19, 2026

Another Monday, another packed week of HGTV. Summer is in full swing, and the network isn’t changing up its game plan anytime soon. There are new episodes spread across almost every night, a couple of big premieres, and even a season finale mixed in for good measure.

Whether you’re catching up after work or just looking for something easy to throw on in the evening, there’s a little bit of everything on the primetime schedule over the next seven days. Let’s be real, that’s kind of HGTV’s specialty. One minute you’re planning to watch a single episode, and the next you’ve somehow spent three hours judging kitchen layouts and backyard makeovers.

Honestly, there are worse ways to spend an evening.

Getty HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest 2017

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

There’s a lot happening this week, starting Monday when “Battle on the Beach” wraps up its fifth season. After weeks of renovations, it all comes down to the final exterior projects as one team walks away with the grand prize.

Tuesday brings another new episode of “Love It or List It,” while “Castle Impossible” reaches its Season 2 finale. Wednesday keeps the momentum going with another installment of “Renovation Resort Showdown,” but one of the biggest stories of the week is the debut of “Worst Yard on the Block.” The new landscaping series gets a two-episode premiere before returning again on Thursday.

Sunday also introduces another addition to HGTV’s lineup with the premiere of “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn,” giving fans another renovation series to follow.

It seems like HGTV is continuing to lean into expanding its lineup this summer instead of relying only on longtime favorites. Yep, there are still plenty of familiar shows filling the schedule, but the network keeps finding room for something new, too.

(Note: All times are Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Monday, July 13, 2026

Let’s be real, ending a renovation competition is always fun because that’s when the biggest reveals finally happen.

5:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Battle on the Beach” (New, Season Finale) Season 5, Episode 7: “The Final Battle”

10:30pm: “Crashers” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “Kitchen Size Matters”

11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Between a season finale, international house hunting, and another renovation debate, Tuesday is stacked.

5:00pm – 7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Love It or List It” (New) Season 21, Episode 4: “Let Me Entertain You!”

9:00pm: “Castle Impossible” (New, Season Finale) Season 2, Episode 8: “A Fairytale Ending: The Enchanted Dove Tower”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 208, Episode 13: “A Family Reinvention in Porto, Portugal”

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New) Season 1, Episode 16: “Baby Makes FORE!”

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Honestly, a two-episode premiere is a pretty strong way to introduce a brand-new series.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “Renovation Resort Showdown” (New) Season 3, Episode 3: “Mission: Kitchen”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block” (New, Series Premiere) Season 1, Episode 1: “Clutter to a Comeback” Season 1, Episode 2: “Scrubs vs. Shrubs”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Thursday keeps the momentum going if you’re curious to see more of HGTV’s newest landscaping show.

4:00pm – 7:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “Worst Yard on the Block”

9:00pm & 9:30pm: “House Hunters International”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 209, Episode 3: “St. Louis Blues to Tulum Views”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, July 17, 2026

It seems like Friday has quietly become one of HGTV’s strongest nights for viewers who just want something fun and easy to watch.

6:00pm – 9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New) Season 3, Episode 11: “King Pigs and Queen Bees”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 8: “With or Without You”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, July 18, 2026

If you enjoy marathons, Saturday pretty much speaks for itself.

3:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 10: “Standoff at the Shore”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Another premiere plus fresh renovation episodes makes for a strong way to close out the week.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Crashers”

8:00pm: “Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy” (New) Season 2, Episode 3: “Hand-Me-Down Hazards”

9:00pm: “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn” (New, Series Premiere) Season 1, Episode 1: “We Bought an Inn”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 7: “Tall Guy Goes Mile High”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

One Last Look at HGTV’s Schedule for the Upcoming Week

This week has a little bit of everything: a competition finale, two different series premieres, and plenty of fresh episodes from returning favorites. Honestly, it’s one of the more well-rounded schedules HGTV has put together this summer.

It seems like the network has settled into a rhythm of pairing familiar comfort shows with brand-new concepts, which keeps the weekly lineup from feeling repetitive.

Yep, that’s a smart balance. Whether you’re excited about “Worst Yard on the Block,” checking out “Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn,” or simply sticking with “House Hunters” for another week, there are plenty of reasons to keep HGTV on throughout the week.