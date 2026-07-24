LeBron James Signs $8 Million Contract With New NBA Team After Parting Ways With Lakers

LeBron James has picked the Philadelphia 76ers and signed an $8 million contract, it was announced the morning of Friday, July 24. The basketball legend ended his eight-season run with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. The 41-year-old spent the last the last two years of that run playing alongside his son, Bronny.

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ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania wrote in an X post: “BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

LeBron confirmed the news by sharing it on his own personal verified Instagram page.

He reposted a post by Topps with the caption, “BREAKING: LeBron James is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for his historic 24th NBA season. LeBron makes it official by signing his first ever 76ers trading card. One collector who purchases the base edition will receive this 1-of-1 autograph.”

One fan reacted on X by joking, “The city of Philadelphia is about to reach an arrogance level the world hasn’t witnessed in millennia.”

Another expressed surprise, writing they’d “read this 20 times and it still doesn’t feel real.”

Another chimed in, “LeBron James going to the 76ers was not expected. Let’s see what Philly can do.”

LeBron James Explains His Decision to Continue Playing Basketball

In a series of X posts, LeBron explained where his heart and mind are amid his big decision.

He wrote:

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.

“The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?

I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

The superstar athlete finished his message by expressing appreciation for his former teams the Lakers, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”

LeBron James Previously Hinted at His Future in May Press Conference After Final Game With the Lakers

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In a press conference after following the Lakers’ May 11 elimination from the 2026 NBA playoffs, LeBron answered questions about his next moves.

He said pointed out that he’s never indicated, “Oh, retirement is coming.” He went on, “I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. As it stands right now tonight. I’ve got a lot of time. I’ll sit back.” He added that he’d be spending some time with his family and talking with them about his next steps.