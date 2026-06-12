Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Fondly Reflects on His Annual Party For the Cast & Crew

Tom Bergeron hasn’t hosted “Dancing With the Stars” since season 28, but he still has incredibly fond memories from his time on the show. He still keeps in touch with many of his former colleagues.

In a new interview, Bergeron opened up about the big get-togethers he would throw for the DWTS cast and crew.

DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Loved Hosting Get-Togethers For the Entire Staff

Getty Kym Johnson, Joey Fatone, Tom Bergeron, Lacey Schwimmer, Kyle Massey and Tony Dovolani perform on April 13, 2012.

Tom Bergeron recently appeared on Danielle Fishel’s “Teen Beat” podcast to discuss some of his favorite parts of the show. He hosted an annual party to get everyone on the staff to mingle with one another.

“I would throw a party, which I think they still do, mid-season for the staff, cast and crew,” the former DWTS host shared, as reported by HELLO! “So it would just be different departments that might not otherwise mingle during the course of the season, because it’s a big machine to put that show on the air.”

The only rule for Bergeron’s parties was that no one could bring a plus-one. The goal was to get everyone to hang out with their colleagues and form genuine bonds and friendships.

“They would all get to mingle. And later in the week, I would get the benefit of hearing about hangovers and hookups,” the 71-year-old admitted. “It was great, money well spent.”

Tom Bergeron Wasn’t Initially Sure How to Feel About Hosting a Ballroom Show

Getty TV hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews attend ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” Season 23 Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016.

Although Tom Bergeron was no stranger to hosting, he admitted he wasn’t sure how successful a competition show about ballroom dance would be in 2005. While speaking to Danielle Fishel, he described his initial hesitation.

“I was really skeptical about a celebrity ballroom show,” Bergeron remembered. “But I’ll give it a go. What the heck, sure.”

He went on to add that he was adamant about changing things by the second season. The host recalled the distaste he had for the scripted jokes in the show’s freshman season.

“It always felt weird,” Bergeron continued. “I finally said to the producers, ‘You know what, we’re a live show right? I should be reacting in real time.’ I said, ‘I’m just asking you to trust me.’ And thankfully, they did.”

A Former Colleague Gave the Host a Truly Meaningful Gift

Getty Samantha Harris, Tom Bergeron, Brooke Burke, and Carrie Ann Inaba pose backstage during the 35th Annual People’s Choice Awards on January 7, 2009.

Even years after parting ways with “Dancing With the Stars,” Tom Bergeron enjoys spending time with his former colleagues. He revealed that the show’s production designer secured him a special present to commemorate his time on the show.

“Five months ago, I had an incredible time returning for the 20th anniversary of @dancingwiththestars,” Bergeron captioned his Instagram post. “Today at lunch, the show’s Production Designer, my Emmy-award winning friend @j.r.yarnell, had a sweet, shiny surprise for me.”

In the clip, the 71-year-old recalls meeting up with his friend and receiving the gift. It was a Mirrorball trophy for Tom Bergeron to keep.

“How about that? And I only had to dance once in 2006. Thank you, buddy, appreciate it. Very cool,” he thanked his friend.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins this September on ABC. “The Next Pro” kicks off on Monday, July 13 on the network.