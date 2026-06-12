5 Best ‘White Chicks’ Scenes Ranked, Following Marlon Wayans’ Sequel Tease

Marlon Wayans recently reflected on the long, winding road back to his creative throne. Beyond discussing his current box-office victory, the multi-hyphenate creator gave the audience a major update on another classic during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” laying out the exact blueprints required to finally get a long-requested “White Chicks” sequel off the ground on June 11.

The legendary 2004 comedy masterpiece, which followed two disgraced FBI agents as they went deep undercover as elite Hamptons socialites, remains an absolute cornerstone of modern pop culture.

With the brilliant comedy mastermind confirming that active studio talks are officially underway, fan anticipation has hit a complete fever pitch globally. To celebrate this massive milestone, we are looking back at the definitive top five funniest moments from the original film that still keep audiences completely weak.

Will We Ever Get a “White Chicks” Sequel After This Box Office Win?

During his deep-dive promotional interview, Andy Cohen immediately pressed for the tea regarding the cultural phenomenon, asking where things stood now that the Wayans’ current parody project has become a certified smash. Wayans admitted that the conversations are actively happening behind closed doors, but he is intentionally keeping his cards close to his chest until a formal production deal is fully finalized.

“If this movie gets to $300 million, I promise you I will start putting on my white makeup now,” Wayans stated on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, setting a clear box-office milestone for the project. He emphasized that the creative team wants the potential “White Chicks” sequel to reach a massive international scale, comparable to Barbie’s global footprint.

Until the contracts are entirely concrete, the iconic actor is keeping fans on standby, but the mere mention of a return to the franchise has viewers flocking to streaming platforms to revisit the original magic.

5. The High-Stakes Fitting Room Meltdown

The comedy hits the ground running when Marcus (portrayed by Marlon), entirely disguised as Tiffany Wilson, attempts to squeeze his tall six-foot lanky frame into an incredibly tiny designer outfit during a high-end shopping spree. The pure physical comedy of the sequence reaches its peak when the zipper fails, prompting a magnificent, panicked rant about “cellulite” and structural fabric failure that completely terrifies the boutique staff. It perfectly established the high-energy, chaotic tone that defined the entire movie.

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4. The Outrageous “Your Mother” Insult Battle

When the disguised agents cross paths with their fierce social rivals, the Vandergeld sisters, a routine passive-aggressive greeting instantly turns into a legendary, high-stakes insult showdown. The quick-witted, highly explosive “your mother” jokes delivered by the undercover duo completely catch the antagonists off guard, reading them for filth. The sequence remains one of the most heavily quoted scenes across modern internet culture.

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3. Terry Crews Singing “A Thousand Miles”

Before the song returns for the movie’s biggest punchline, Terry Crews delivers an absolute comedic masterclass as the eccentric billionaire Latrell Spencer on his nightmare dinner date with Marcus. When Vanessa Carlton’s pop anthem plays in the car, Latrell proudly proclaims his love for the melody, aggressively headbanging and singing along to every single lyric with his whole chest. The pure absurdity of his performance provides non-stop laughter and cemented the track as the film’s official musical theme.

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2. The Unforgettable Nightclub Dance-Off

When rival socialites attempt to humiliate the group on the dance floor, the undercover agents step up to show the venue exactly how it is done old-school style. Turning a routine club night into an iconic athletic display, the duo executes a flawlessly synchronized, high-energy routine to Run-D.M.C.’s “It’s Tricky” that completely clears the floor. The legendary dance-off scene stands as a premier testament to the incredible physical chemistry shared between the lead brothers.

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1. The Girls’ Car Ride Anthem Gone Completely Wrong

Sitting firmly at the absolute summit of the list is the legendary car ride where Marcus and Shawn are trapped in the SUV with the Wilson sisters’ friend group. When the radio DJ announces the “number one most requested song,” the girls instantly lose their minds, screaming, “Oh my god, this is our jam!” They immediately launch into a hyper-synchronized, high-pitched sing-along of “A Thousand Miles.”

The real comedy gold drops when the track abruptly cuts to a hard-hitting rap song, completely throwing the girls out of their element. Desperate to keep up appearances, the undercover brothers take over the track completely, rapping the lyrics verbatim and dropping N-words with zero hesitation. The contrast between the girls’ stunned, wide-eyed silence and the brothers completely blacking out in the front seat makes “Thousand Miles” is the top comedic milestone of the entire film.

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Hitting theaters back in June 2004, White Chicks locked down a solid $19.7 million during its opening weekend, safely snatching the number two spot at the domestic box office. The cult-classic comedy completely outpaced its critics, eventually raking in a massive $113.1 million worldwide against its $37 million production budget according to data tracked by Numbers.com.

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