Nina Dobrev Steps Out With Dougie Joseph After Shaun White Split

Getty Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were engaged, then broke up after five years together. Dobrev, 37, moved on with exciting news of a new role with one of her “The Vampire Diaries” co-stars. A new man wrapped his arms around her in public in New York City on July 11.

Who Is Dougie Joseph, Nina Dobrev’s Boyfriend?

Dougie Joseph and Dobrev enjoyed a walk together on Saturday. He also kissed her on the cheek, according to PEOPLE.

The 35-year-old model is a co-founder of a men’s skincare brand called Bondi Skin Co. “Their commitment to simplicity did not stop them from using high-quality ingredients and ethical practices – that’s why all their products are made from 100% natural ingredients, are vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably produced,” the website describes the products.

He has modeled for Casa del Mar Swim, Rag and Bone, LA BUENA VIDA, and more. Joseph also acts in an Instagram mockumentary series, “Breakdowns,” about a New York City casting agency.

The couple was previously seen at the Knicks’ Championship Parade in June. They haven’t made a public statement addressing their relationship.

Getty Dougie Joseph

Why Did Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Break Up?

Olympic snowboarder proposed to the actress in October of 2024. A PEOPLE source claimed their breakup “was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Dobrev made a TikTok in November lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s “Break Free.” She flipped off the camera. “Tried to hide it,” she put down the finger, then lifted her ring finger that no longer had the engagement ring. “Fake it/I can’t pretend anymore.”

White, 39, has reportedly started seeing a model named Angela Garten. Photographers caught them shopping in New York City in June, according to E! News.

Dobrev announced some exciting professional news. She and Paul Wesley will star in a TV series adaptation of “You Deserve to Know.” The suspenseful book by Aggie Blum Thompson will be on Hulu.

The story focuses on a friend group of three couples. Someone murders one of the husbands, and that leads to their secrets coming out. The rest of the cast is currently unknown.

“I’ve been waiting to share this one,” the caption reads on Dobrev’s Instagram post of the news on Deadline. “@paulwesley and I are reuniting to executive produce and star in ‘You Deserve to Know’. We fell in love with this novel and getting to help shape its adaptation from both sides of the camera has been incredibly exciting. So grateful to our partners at @hulu, @unwell, @alexandracooper and @kapital_entertainment. Let’s do this!!!!!”

She was also in the thriller “The Get Out” starring Russell Crowe and Luke Evans. She and Aaron Paul’s characters rob the nightclub owner. The movie was in theaters in June.

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