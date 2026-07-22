Guess Which ‘Jurassic Park’ A-Lister Was a Guest at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

On the day of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3, 2026 wedding at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, throngs of A-listers were snapped by the paparazzi heading to the event. Several more celebs dodged the cameras, but their presence was later confirmed in interview by other guests. One of the most famous guests to attend was “Jurassic World Rebirth” star Scarlett Johansson. Her presence was confirmed in a Pickleball.com interview with tennis pro turned pickleball champ Jack Sock, who also spilled more details about the day.

Getty SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JULY 01: Scarlett Johansson attends the “Jurassic World Rebirth” – Seoul press conference on July 01, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Pickleball Star Jack Sock Describes Star-Studded Cocktail Hour & Names A-List Guests from Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

@pickleballdotcom Jack Sock spills tea about the Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce wedding ☕️💍 and reveals that Taylor had her own performance 👀 #taylorswift #traviskelce ♬ original sound – pickleballdotcom

Jack Sock, who says he was invited to the wedding due to being friendly with Travis Kelce, dished on what the event was like to Pickleball.com in an interview published in late July 2026.

Sock said he wanted to “err on the safe side” regarding the info he was dropping, but shared that “it was an unbelievable experience.” He added the memorable moments spanned from comedic relief to “obviously tears for a lot of people.” He also said there was a lot of good energy, which is also a guarantee with Travis, who Sock says he’s known for a long time after sharing golf games over the years back in Kansas City. The wedding was Sock’s first time being near Taylor, whom he says he met at the end while saying his goodbyes.

He continued, “It was a cool experience. A lot of people watching.” He also highlighted the “amazing singing performances by different people, herself included, which was really fun to see.”

When if he got starstruck by any of the stars he spotted, Sock named Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Jessica Alba. “It was just a crazy, crazy experience,” he recalled.

He said the cocktail hour at the beginning had him rubbing shoulders with many celebs because it was held in one of the arena’s hallways.

Sock says in the roomful of star power, he kept a respectful distance. “I stayed on the outskirts, kind of just stayed in our lane. Hung out, people watched, which was fun, and we called it early.

When asked for his final impression of the year’s biggest wedding, Sock enthusiastically said the event was “unbelievable,” offered unexpected surprises, and summed it up as a surreal experience.

Travis Kelce Performed a Duet With Taylor Swift at Wedding, Brother Jason Confirms

“Travis sang,” his brother Jason confirmed in a July 21 appearance on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.” The former Eagles star said Travis is “a good singer” and added, “Trav has always been able to carry a tune. Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did OK. Trav is very good.”

Other musical performers included Paul McCartney, Avril Lavigne, Stevie Knicks, Ciara, Fergie, Ice Spice, and Tate McRae, according to a Marie Claire report.