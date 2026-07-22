Jack Osbourne Shares One Request for Fans on ‘Ozzy Day’

Heavy rock icon Ozzy Osbourne passed away one year ago today, and his son Jack has thoughts on “Ozzy Day,” a tribute event being thrown in his honor.

Jack Wants Fans to Share Their Favorite Ozzy Stories

The event was announced earlier in July and is taking place in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham. His request to fans was detailed in an Instagram video and describes going through many “ups and downs” this month and that his emotions surrounding his father’s passing are a mixed bag. He said he doesn’t know his plan for today yet, but did have one request for fans of the Black Sabbath singer.

“I would like anyone who’s listening to this, anyone who is compelled, anyone who just wants to share a story about my dad to share a story,” he said. “Whether it’s the first time you listened to his music, the first time you saw him play live, or a time you saw him play live where something stood out to you.”

He went on to say that he wants today, July 22, to be filled with “awesome Ozzy stories.”

“Please, get thinking, get posting, spread the love. That’s what my dad would want,” he continued.

Ozzy’s son said the Prince of Darkness didn’t like people crying in front of him, and it’s the last thing he’d want for “Ozzy Day.”

‘Ozzy Day’ Celebrates the Rock Icon’s Legacy

The tribute day is a music program filled with memories in the center of Birmingham dedicated to Ozzy. There will even be a public art series and live performances to pay homage to his roots in Birmingham and his legacy there. He played his last show at Villa Park on July 5, a few weeks before he passed away, so it holds a special place in the hearts of his family and fans.

Sharon Osbourne Remembers Her Late Husband

Sharon Osbourne also shared a tribute to her late husband on Instagram and is hoping that “Ozzy Day” will be an annual event.

“He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything, and that was him; you knew where you were with him,” she said.

“He was just genuine, so genuine and funny,” she added. “He was just a real bloke, a really good bloke with a big heart, and he wanted to give back.”

Sharon also said that arguments would dissolve into laughter because Ozzy had a knack for dissolving the tension. She spoke with BBC Radio WM this morning about how he’d like to be remembered by fans.

Sharon claims he said, “When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.”

The final concert is taking place at Villa Park and also acts as a charity benefit for Cure Parkinson’s, Acorns Children’s Hospice, and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“We will continue that until we find a cure for Parkinson’s, because people don’t realize it’s more and more prevalent,” she said.