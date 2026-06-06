Melissa Peterman Celebrates Special Milestone With Throwback Photo That Has Fans’ Hearts Melting

Melissa Peterman is celebrating a major milestone with the person who’s been by her side for nearly three decades.

The Hallmark actress, beloved by fans for her role as Pamela Bevans in the hit “Haul Out the Holly” movie franchise and as the lead judge on the reality competition series “Finding Mr. Christmas,” recently shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to her husband, John Brady. The post marked the longtime couple’s 27th wedding anniversary and prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.

Peterman Shares Sweet Photo From Her Wedding Day

“27 Years Ago. Happy Anniversary Sug! #liftwithyourlegs ❤️” wrote Peterman in the caption of her June 5 Instagram post.

Fans in the comments were quick to share their love for the couple:

“Happy 27th Anniversary to the both of you! 🥂 I can only imagine how happy you make each other with all the love and laughter you both have…Enjoy your special day and sending a big hug from Canada!” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Happy anniversary to one funny couple!!! 🙌”

“🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌❤️ happy anniversary to the eternal lovebirds” commented another fan.

See More Photos From Peterman & Brady’s Wedding Day

Peterman and Brady tied the knot on June 5, 1999 in the actress’ hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Their wedding day was “a 98 degree & humid summer day” according to an April 2, 2024 Instagram post dedicated to Peterman’s best friend. In the post, Peterman shares another photo from her special day that features her best friend as one of her bridesmaids, holding a fan underneath her dress to help her “cool off.”

This isn’t the only hilarious and relatable photo from her wedding day that Peterman has shared.

In a May 10, 2018 post, Peterman shared a photo of herself getting ready with her mom. “Throwback Thursday to my wedding day. I don’t know who my mom is calling but I’m guessing it has something to do with where her daughter’s dress is. Also from the calm expression on my face I’m guessing there’s more than water in that bottle,” Peterman joked in the caption.

In another anniversary post from Peterman on their 25th wedding anniversary, she wrote, “In the Olympics of marriage, we’re silver medal winners!!” referencing the traditional 25th wedding anniversary gift.

In 2021, Peterman celebrated Valentine’s Day with a post where she wrote, “Love comes in all kinds of packages. Mine came in the funniest bald man I ever met.”

She continued, “Happy Valentine’s Day John. I love you more 22 years later and I will try to remember to close the cupboard doors.”

“We still look at that bill for the cash bar and laugh,” wrote Peterman on X, where she shared the same photo from their wedding of her and Brady laughing at the bill.

After they tied the knot, Peterman and Brady welcomed their son, Riley, on October 20, 2005. Their son left for college in 2024, and following this, Peterman opened up about the transition to an empty nest during a March 18, 2025 episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario.

“I do that thing where I will look at baby pictures and go like, ‘I want that moment back!’ So I think it’s just being present in moments, sometimes,” Peterman said at the time. “We rush things, we fast forward through things, even little moments like, ‘I can’t wait till this birthday party is over and I can clean up.’ No, don’t.”