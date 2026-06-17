‘Texas Two-Step’ Stars Share Country Music Bar ‘House Rules’ — Would You Follow or Break These Rules?

If Hallmark‘s new movie “Texas Two-Step” has inspired you to do some dancing or visit your local country bar, then you might be interested to find out that there are certain rules that you should follow as a fun-loving-yet-courteous customer.

Fortunately for anyone who likes to do a little line dancing when the mood strikes, the story’s stars, Brendan Penny and Heather Hemmens, as well as Zach Smadu and Kaylah Zander, have filled fans in on what they need to know about this particular scene.

‘Welcome to Sweetwaters’

“Hi, I’m Brendan Penny, and welcome to Sweetwaters,” the star says in a video that the Hallmark Channel popped up on Instagram. Referring to the bar seen in “Texas Two-Step,” he explains that he has a few “house rules” to share, and he happens to do so with other familiar faces from the new story.

For instance, he says, “Never sit alone.”

Heather then adds, “A rule on the dance floor for the ladies, know how to twirl from one partner to the next.”

“Tip your bartender,” says Zach.

And Kaylah tells fans, “You need snacks to fuel your dancing.”

Real-Life Country Dance Floor Etiquette

While the tips from the “Texas Two-Step” cast are definitely good to keep in mind, there are a few other items that you should know before you get ready to spin, sway, shimmy and shake.

“Following dance floor etiquette helps everyone to have fun,” according to the Sundance Saloon. That’s why you may find it handy to be aware of some of the rules you need to follow if you want to show off your moves.

Here are a few guidelines from The Ranch Saloon that you should be aware of:

1. “The performing band or DJ manages the dance floor. For example, when a Two-Step is called, then the only dance on the floor will be the Two-Step. Similarly, if the Electric Slide is called, then dancers may participate in the Electric Slide until the next dance is called.”

2. “When a Line Dance is called we encourage less-experienced dancers utilize the rear edges of the dance floor, this allows our experienced dancers to safely move without concern for unexpected contact or collision.”

3. “With the Two-Step, slower dancers should remain near the center of the floor, with experienced dancers on the outside or ‘fast lane’ traveling counter clockwise. Always keep moving in the circle.”

4. “For the safety of all, flip flops or ladies shoes without a heel strap are not allowed on the dance floor. Out of control and intoxicated dancers will be asked off our dance floor by our staff. Drinking on the dance floor or across the dance floor rails is not permitted, as spilled drinks cause shoes to ‘stick’ and create hazards. There is also no standing on the dance floor while a dance is in progress.”

Beyond that, the Sundance Saloon adds that “there is no excuse for ‘road rage’ on the dance floor. If you see someone breaking the rules, let it go. Maybe he isn’t aware of the rules, maybe she’s trying her best, but it’s unlikely he really is a jerk who simply enjoys getting in your way. We all make mistakes. Getting angry isn’t going to solve anything. Smile, and apologize.”

And, of course, have fun!