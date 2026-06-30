Cody Simpson Says He ‘Can’t Walk or Talk’ After Suffering Devastating Double Injury

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Cody Simpson is facing another major setback after revealing he’s recovering from two serious injuries that have temporarily sidelined both his music career and mobility.

The Australian singer shared the update on Instagram, revealing he has spent nearly three months trying to recover from a damaged vocal cord before suffering a second injury while preparing new music.

“The universe is serving it to me this year!” Simpson wrote. “I’ve been on and off vocal rest for close to 3 months trying to heal a damaged vocal cord.”

Simpson explained doctors had decided surgery was the best option for his vocal cord recovery. However, those plans were delayed after he dislocated his knee while rehearsing for a new music video.

“We decided to operate to aid the recovery, then I dislocated my knee rehearsing for a new music video and we had to push surgery back to let my knee settle,” he wrote.

The 29-year-old said the injuries have left him temporarily unable to walk, speak or perform.

“I can’t walk or talk for some time now, and no singing or dancing for months to come,” Simpson shared.

Simpson Says He’s Embracing ‘Forced Rest’

Although the recovery has forced him to put his career on hold, Simpson said he is trying to view the situation positively.

“I’ve been pushing body and mind continuously for years,” he wrote. “I’m taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest.”

According to his Instagram post, Simpson said his album and live performances will have to wait, but he still plans to release new music while he recovers.

Alongside the post, Simpson shared photos of himself using crutches, footage of the moment he injured his knee during rehearsals and a video of his doctor instructing him to remain on complete vocal rest for several weeks.

The latest setback comes just weeks after Simpson revealed he had suffered a serious hemorrhage on one of his vocal cords while recording new music. According to an earlier Instagram post update, he unknowingly sang through a sinus infection after assuming he was simply fatigued and continued recording until he eventually lost his voice.

The injury forced Simpson to cancel television and radio appearances promoting his single “Baby Blue” and delayed work on his upcoming album. Despite being unable to sing, he continued writing lyrics and creating vocal melodies with collaborators while remaining on vocal rest, per People.

Music Comeback Faces Another Delay

Simpson’s latest injuries come as he continues rebuilding his music career after stepping away from professional swimming.

Per the Daily Mail, Simpson returned to music after his unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He had been preparing to release new music when his vocal cord injury forced him to postpone promotional appearances and delay work on his album.

Despite dislocating his knee while filming a new music video, Simpson revealed he was able to finish the shoot before beginning his recovery. Since returning to music, he has released the singles “Baby Blue” and “When It Comes to Loving You” while continuing work on his next album.

Last July, Simpson also reflected on why he stepped away from Hollywood and music, explaining on X that he had “disappeared to grind my ass off for years” to earn a spot on the Australian Swim Team, per E! News. Although he ultimately retired from competitive swimming after missing out on the Paris Olympics, Simpson returned to music determined to begin the next chapter of his career.

“You can’t hold me down! I’ll be back stronger,” Simpson wrote.