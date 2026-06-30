Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Renting Out LA Home Amid Florida Move

There are big changes in store for “Dancing With the Stars” alums Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. In a surprising turn of events, the family announced they relocated from their home in Los Angeles to Florida.

Though it’s certainly a major life adjustment, the couple feels confident they’re making the correct decision for their three sons. Florida is far from the entertainment scene, but reigning “Dancing With the Stars” champion Witney Carson also moved to the Sunshine State a few years ago.

As news of the family’s big move circulates, reports indicate that Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have listed their previous home. Learn more about their beautiful Los Angeles-based property and much they’re hoping to receive in rent.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy List Their Stunning Los Angeles Home

Florida is certainly much different than Los Angeles, but Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are ready for their next big adventure. They’ve listed their former home in LA for rent, and it’s fetching quite a high price.

“The former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros listed their 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, roughly 4,300 square foot Valley Village home for rent about 20 days ago with an asking price of $18K per month,” TMZ writes.

Though expensive, it seems to be a beautiful living space.

“The Napa-inspired house is loaded with upscale finishes, including herringbone oak floors, solid alder wood doors, oak ceilings, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom cherry wood cabinetry and even a hidden ‘secret pantry,'” the outlet notes.

“Home. 🤍 We did it… we moved to Florida,” Peta first announced earlier this week. Leaving behind the place we’d called home for so many years wasn’t easy, but sometimes the biggest leaps lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

“The happiness, the slower pace, the sunshine, watching our boys love every second of it… it’s everything we hoped for and more,” the professional dancer added. “Worth every box. Every goodbye. Every unknown. No looking back… only looking forward. 🌴☀️”

The Family Looks Forward to Their Next Big Adventure

Although saying goodbye to Los Angeles wasn’t easy, the family acknowledges this was the right move.

“Something new is never easy,” Peta shared on Instagram, attaching a video of her and her husband wiping away tears as they left California. “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision. But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you.”

“Looking back now, we know this was the best decision for our family,” the mother of three added. “Our boys are so happy, our hearts are full, and we’re incredibly grateful for this new chapter. Goodbye LA. Hello Florida. 🌴❤️”

“You can’t imagine how happy you’re going to be and how good life is going to get. Best of luck,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Fans wish the family all the best as they explore this new chapter in Florida.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off on ABC this September.