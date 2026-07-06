Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable Photo of Her New Family of Four

Rebel Wilson is all smiles in a new photo she posted of her family of four.

“Awesome foursome,” she wrote on Instagram.

Wilson and her wife, Ramona Agruma, were with their two adorable young children, Rose Estelle and Royce, on the beach. Sporting strawberry outfits.

The moment the “Pitch Perfect” star became a mother in November of 2022, she said the emotional event changed her life, but admitted there were some challenges.

“It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and — you know, I’m, like, the breadwinner of my family — I like to think,” she said on TODAY in 2022. “So it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?’”

What Motherhood Means to Rebel Wilson

The family appears to be doing great and in motherhood, Wilson found something important; her health.

“I go on and off the rails with healthy eating and stuff,” Wilson said in June of 2025. “But what’s really good is that with her, we’re so conscious, my wife and I, about feeding her healthy, nutritious meals. Which makes me remind myself again about being healthy.”:

She had admitted before that her issue was indulging in junk food. That lifestyle had to change once she became a mom.

“You’d never deliberately feed your child rubbish,” she said. “So why would I be doing that for myself?

For her 46th birthday, she posted a photo in a red swimsuit, and she looked stunning.

“I’m so grateful for my family and friends and that I followed my crazy malaria-induced dream at 18 to become an actress and not be a lawyer,” she wrote.

Many probably echo that sentiment.

Royce Gets Excited to be a Big Sister

Royce was so excited to become a big sister. Once she knew baby Rose Estelle was on the way, she couldn’t help but brag.

Getty LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 04: Ramona Agruma, Royce Lillian Wilson, and Rebel Wilson visit Polly Pocket’s Airbnb in Littleton on September 04, 2024 in Littleton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Airbnb)

“So my one daughter, Royce, she just goes around saying everything to anybody, teachers at school, people in the grocery store. She’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a baby sister.’ And then people come up, random people go, ‘Oh, congratulations on the new baby,’ ” Wilson told E! News. “So I thought, okay, I better put it out on social media. She’s a real chatterbox.”

Over the last few years, Wilson’s feed on social media went from promoting movies with her Barden Bellas to more family-oriented pictures. During Easter, she posted with Royce and her wife, Ramona and the Easter bunny. Ramona was glowing with her baby bump.

They also went on a trip to Disneyland so Royce (who they call Roycie) could go to the Bluey Show.