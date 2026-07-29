Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary With Romantic Getaway

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appear to be celebrating one year of love in one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

The romantic getaway comes as Perry continues performing across Europe on her summer festival tour, with Trudeau by her side for several stops. After months of supporting each other publicly, the latest photos suggest the pair are still going strong as they mark their first year together.

Their Romance Has Only Grown Stronger

Perry and Trudeau first sparked dating rumors in late July 2025 after they were seen having dinner together in Montreal, shortly after Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom and Trudeau’s separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, per ELLE. What began as a surprise pairing quickly developed into a steady relationship as the two stayed in touch and spent more time together throughout the year.

The couple gradually became more public with their romance, eventually making things Instagram official during a trip to Japan in December 2025. Since then, Trudeau has frequently joined Perry as she travels for work, attending several of her European performances.

Earlier this month, Perry shared a photo of Trudeau kissing her in Stuttgart, Germany, where he was also spotted cheering her on from the audience during the city’s Jazz Open festival. He later reunited with the singer in Aix-les-Bains, France, where the pair danced together alongside members of her crew in a video Perry shared on social media.

The couple also made their red carpet debut together in June at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Perry’s concert film, “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris,” another milestone in their relationship after nearly a year of dating.

Perry Says Trudeau Is ‘The Love of My Life’

While promoting her concert film at Tribeca in June, Perry opened up about just how much her relationship with Trudeau has changed her life.

During a Q&A, the singer called him “the love of my life” and revealed the Paris concert featured in the film took place shortly after they first met, according to E! News. Perry said their relationship has given her a sense of stability, describing herself as “a rainbow kite” who often flies high but needs someone to keep her grounded.

“I fly super high and…sometimes I need to be anchored,” Perry said. “So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

Trudeau also couldn’t hide his admiration while attending the premiere. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he joked that although he’d already seen Perry’s concert three times, he “wasn’t really paying attention to anything but Katy,” adding that he was looking forward to watching the show “for the first time.”

With Perry continuing her European performances and Trudeau cheering her on along the way, their South of France getaway appears to be the latest chapter in a romance that has continued to blossom over the past year. As Perry put it, having that “anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”