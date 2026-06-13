‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 15-19): Chad & Belle’s Kiss Cam Moment Stirs Drama

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of June 15 to 19 reveal that EJ and Cat watch Chad and Belle lock lips on the kiss cam at the Cubs game.

Abe and Lexie arrive at Salem’s Juneteenth celebration. “This is your anniversary?” Lexie asks Abe, with Paulina listening nearby.

Chad and Theo examine a chess box and see a ring fall out. Cat confronts Mark about EJ’s lab. “Is there a problem with EJ’s drug?” she asks. “No,” Mark denies. “Why would you think that?”

Plus, happy hour ends in disaster when Holly collapses outside the cabin.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, June 15:

Julie and Marlena reflect on life’s challenges.

EJ extends a romantic invitation to Cat.

Paulina pressures Johnny and Chanel.

Belle and Chad are game to team up in search of answers.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 16:

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Stephanie wrestles with the choices she’s made.

Alex turns to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum.

Kate confronts Marlena.

Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoy some summer fun at the Horton cabin.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 17:

EJ and Chad make each other jealous.

Gabi tells Leo to back off.

Philip apologizes to Theo.

Xander confesses to Johnny.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 18:

Holly and Tate’s romantic escape is interrupted.

Kristen warns Johnny.

Rolf gives EJ good news about Lexie.

A meaningful milestone brings mixed emotions for Abe and Paulina.

Lani and Theo rally around Chanel.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, June 19:

Tate, Ari, and Aaron do their best to cheer up Holly.

Lani questions Kristen.

Johnny tips off EJ.

Chad and Theo investigate the chessboard.

Paulina encounters Abe and Lexie at the Juneteenth celebration.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Casting News

Elisa Cantu is saying goodbye to Salem after four years. The actress confirmed on Thursday that her time as Jada Hunter on the long-running soap has come to an end.

“As I say goodbye to Days of Our Lives, I’m excited and looking forward to the next chapter. Leaving Days is bittersweet, but I step away full of gratitude and joy for what’s ahead,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Jada Louise Hunter. It’s been an honor. She is bold, layered, and I’ll forever cherish bringing her to life. She remains a staple in Salem, and I’ll carry everything she taught me as I go. Jada, you will always be my girl.”

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, June 8: Sarah asks Brady for help; Philip threatens Xander; EJ’s offer is refused; Rolf examines Lexie.

Tuesday, June 9: Joy comes between Alex and Stephanie; EJ warns Gwen; Javi asks Gabi for a favor; Kristen and Xander bond.

Wednesday, June 10: Leo pleads for Gwen to be careful; Amy opens up to Melinda; Tate and Holly enjoy some romance; Jada and Shawn grow closer; Alex tries to defuse the situation between Joy and Stephanie.

Thursday, June 11: Paulina takes extreme action for Chanel; Theo supports Johnny; EJ and Xander spar; Sarah surprises Holly and Ari with a special gift; Kate comes clean to Roman.

Friday, June 12: Steve and Kayla support Stephanie; Alex tries to reason with Joy; Cat lies to EJ; Chad and Belle take Thomas and Charlotte to a baseball game; Jada and Shawn address their growing feelings for each other.