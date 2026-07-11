Prince Harry Jokingly Reveals His Full Royal Name & Title In New Podcast

Prince Harry is enjoying a busy visit back home in the UK, mingling with the family, hosting charity events and planning for the 2027 Invictus Games. While appearing on the “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast, hosted by a retired rugby player, the royal humorously revealed all the many middle names in his royal title.

In the teaser for the interview, Harry also poked a little fun at the podcast hosts, by going by his full royal moniker. The teaser for the upcoming episode of the British comedy podcast Joe Marler Will See You Now,” sees the retired English rugby player, Marler, ask Harry, 41, to introduce himself and he does so in spades.

Prince Harry Reveals Full Royal Moniker In Podcast

The royal was happy to oblige and recites his full name, “Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex.” The podcast co-host Jake Bhardwaj, quipped, “It’s a long one,” to which Harry snapped back jokingly, “Alright, ‘Jake’,” which drew a lot of laughs from the podcast hosts and crew members alike.

At the end of the teaser, Marler announced that Prince Harry’s full podcast episode is set to air on Monday, July 13, at 5 pm, GMT.

It is rare for the royal to use his lengthy, full name and title in public appearances. In fact, to stay under the radar, he has mostly used less conspicuous names. For example, he skipped his royal title while competing in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in December 2025.

Page Six quoted a source at the time, saying, “Harry was introduced as Harry Wales, with no royal title mentioned ever or anywhere.” Harry was there to play polo with his friend Nacho Figueras and no titles were required.

Other Public Appearances In The UK For Harry

Getty Prince Harry and King Charles (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

The royal’s appearance on the “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast is only one of the interviews and appearances planned for Harry’s trip. Part of the visit will be in London, while he will also attend the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Initially, Harry and Meghan Markle, 44, were planning to bring the two children to the UK for the first time since 2022. However, that trip was placed in jeopardy over security concerns. It was then announced that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, would not join Harry in London.

On Thursday it was confirmed that Meghan and the children would visit the UK, but would not make any public appearances. On Friday, July 10, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla would host Harry, Meghan and the two children that afternoon. The family reunion was held at Highgrove House, Charles’ private country residence in Gloucestershire.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo credit : Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)

It is currently unknown whether Harry and his estranged brother Prince William will reunite during the trip to the UK. On Friday, William was playing in a charity polo match in Windsor, supported by his wife Kate Middleton.

The last time the family visited the UK together was to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which marked her 70th year on the throne.