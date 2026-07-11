‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama Share Heartfelt Message About Their Life Together

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are reminding fans that their success didn’t happen overnight.

The “Renovation Aloha” stars shared a touching Instagram post reflecting on how far they’ve come as a couple, celebrating the life they have built together over the last decade.

The Sweet Post

The video, posted to social media on Saturday, July 11, featured Kamohai walking alongside the couple’s two children while pulling a cart, capturing a quiet family moment. Over the footage, a heartfelt message appeared.

“The craziest thing to think about is… When we fell in love over 10 years ago—we had NOTHING…..So every single thing about our life today, we built TOGETHER.”

The caption echoed the same sentiment.

“We started with nothing but each other… and a whole lot of faith. Everything else, we built together. ❤️”

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough

The emotional post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised the couple’s relationship and inspiring journey from humble beginnings to successful entrepreneurs and HGTV personalities.

“Your family is precious and you guys are unstoppable,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Love your story, proof hard work pays off.”

Others celebrated the teamwork that has become central to the couple’s brand.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” one fan added.

Another viewer shared, “Yes and you built an amazing family! We love watching your HGTV shows, thanks to you both for sharing your talent!”

Many followers also related the message to their own marriages.

“I love this so much. I think it’s why your story resonates so much with me. Husband and I had nothing when we married. Had to wait 15 years to afford our first home. In the end, worth every moment of time invested together to live a life full of love,” another fan wrote.

A different commenter simply added, “Love your work and your amazing family.”

The Couple Recently Celebrated 10 Years of Marriage

The sweet update comes just a few months after Kamohai and Tristyn celebrated a major milestone in their relationship — 10 years of marriage.

In March, both shared heartfelt anniversary tributes honoring one another and reflecting on everything they’ve accomplished together.

“And just like that in a blink of the eye we make 10 years married! Happy freaking anniversary to us my love,” Kamohai wrote. “I cannot believe how fast time is flying by but today I intentionally look back at what we have created and know that I would not have been able to do it without you.”

He continued by thanking his wife for standing beside him through every challenge.

“God brought us together and I am the luckiest man on this earth. We still have so much left to do and I know with God at the center we will do it all.”

Kamohai also praised Tristyn for supporting their family and believing in their shared dreams.

“Thank you for giving me these beautiful babies, pushing me outside my comfort zone, picking me up when I’m down, building these businesses with me, and most of all believing in the craziest vision for our lives when a lot did not. Here is to a lifetime of experiences with you.”

Tristyn shared an equally emotional tribute to her husband.

“One decade down… and here’s to the rest of our lifetime creating experiences together!” she wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate, and my better half. I fall in love with you over and over again.”

She added that she feels grateful for the family and life they have created together.

“You are who God made for me, my perfect match and my divine partner. I thank our savior for you each and everyday and the life He continues to bless us with. Thank you for leading our family, for taking care of us and being our steadfast rock we can always count on. Can’t wait for the next 10. Love you forever.”