Ron Howard & His Wife Celebrate Their 51st Wedding Anniversary, See Them In Their Early Years

Filmmaker Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl are happily celebrating their anniversary this week. As of June 7, 2026, the couple has been married for 51 years.

Though their wedding wasn’t elaborate, they celebrated their love surrounded by loved ones. After all these years, the Howards have built a happy home and welcomed four children together. After 51 years together, they’re still going strong and couldn’t imagine life with anyone else.

Ron Howard Shares His Secrets to a Happy Marriage

Former child actor Ron Howard met his future wife, Cheryl, in high school. They quickly fell in love and the rest is history. On social media, the filmmaker frequently talks about his beloved wife and occasionally shares throwback photos.

“This is from the Backwards dance where the girl asks the guy out. Cheryl made that dress from store bought pattern as I recall,” Howard shared on Instagram, attaching a vintage photo from the occasion.

“I think the whole key is learning how to problem solve, learning how to communicate and beginning to trust that you as a couple, you’re good at solving this stuff,” the director told PEOPLE in 2025.

Howard emphasized that strong communication skills are essential to a happy relationship.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk anymore, ‘Just don’t. Please stop.’ And that’s the wrong path. You’re good at figuring these problems out, and you begin to trust that, and trust each other,” he continued.

Though Ron and Cheryl Howard have put a lot of effort into their marriage, he admits luck was always on their side too.

“It’s a good idea to obviously put yourself out there and be caring and loving and be considerate and all of those things, but you really have to grow together,” he told the outlet. “And we’ve had that good fortune of our chemistry staying strong, our interests having grown and evolved, but somehow remaining compatible. And so there’s an element of luck there. I count myself as supremely fortunate.”

The Howards Always Want to Keep Dating Each Other

Though Ron and Cheryl Howard went on their first date in 1970, they’ve never stopped dating one another. After all these years, they keep love and affection at the forefront of their relationship.

“On this day in 1970, Cheryl & I went on our first date,” Howard shared on November 1, 2022, attaching a black-and-white photo of the pair. “We were Jrs at Burroughs HS #Burbank. This pic’s a month or so later. Me showing off my Super8! What a journey. Today we’re blessed w/4 amazing kids & 6 incredible grandkids & still goin’ on some pretty great dates, too.”

After marrying in 1975, the Howards welcomed four children together: actress Bryce Dallas Howard, twin daughters Page and Jocelyn, and their only son, Reed.

When Ron Howard isn’t working on his latest film, he loves going on adventures with his wife. From hikes to long walks on the beach, they always have fun together.

“Grateful for 50 amazing years and the family and experiences it has yielded,” Howard posted on Instagram for their 50th anniversary. “What an adventure down river through calm soothing waters and some tricky rapids as well. Our key….love and respect each other enough to just keep paddling. Thank God for you, Cheryl.”

Fans sincerely wish Ron and Cheryl Howard a wonderful anniversary and many more blissful years together.