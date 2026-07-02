Dick Van Dyke, 100, Steps Out Using a Walker During Low-Key Outing With Wife in L.A. – Photos

Dick Van Dyke stepped out for a low-key outing with his wife, Arlene Silver, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Hollywood icon, 100, was photographed using a walker as the couple enjoyed their day together.

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Van Dyke and Silver can be seen stopping by a Starbucks drive-thru to pick up some drinks. Another shot showed the centenarian stepping out of the passenger side of a car.

For the outing, Van Dyke kept things casual in a white long-sleeved polo with the sleeves rolled up to his forearms, paired with navy blue pants and black slip-on shoes.

The “Mary Poppins” star pushed a walker during the daytime stroll, with a black bag attached to the front.

Silver, on the other hand, dressed down in an oversized black sweatshirt with a green tank top underneath, paired with black leggings and sneakers.

A Look Back at Dick Van Dyke’s ‘Perfect’ Milestone

@dailymail Dick Van Dyke enjoyed a rare public outing with his wife Arlene Silver and an aide in LA this week, just two days before turning 100. The Mary Poppins star was pushed in an office chairalongside his wife of 13 years. When asked how her husband would spend his 100th birthday on December 13, Silver, 54, recently told People it was to be a quiet celebration at home. #dickvandyke #actor #100 #birthday ♬ Peace – dunsky & dksh

Van Dyke marked his 100th birthday on December 13, 2025, with a memorable celebration.

Silver organized a flash mob that danced to a medley of her husband’s songs. The celebration continued with a party at their Malibu home, where family and friends gathered to honor the milestone.

“It went so perfect — just everything,” Silver told PEOPLE at the time. “And he was so happy. His face, I love to make him have that face.”

Getty Dick Van Dyke turned 100 last year.

The makeup artist added that she’s “relieved, grateful, and so happy” with how everything turned out overall.

Ahead of his 100th birthday, Van Dyke revealed what surprised him most about reaching the milestone.

“The fact that I made it,” the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” star told PEOPLE. “I feel really good for 100. Sometimes I have more energy than others — but I never wake up in a bad mood.”

Dick Van Dyke Credits Wife for Keeping Him Young at Heart

Getty Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver

Van Dyke also spoke candidly about what lies ahead, including his thoughts on death.

“The end of my life is so much closer,” the multi-Emmy winner told PEOPLE. “When you expire, you expire. I don’t have any fear of death for some reason. I can’t explain that, but I don’t. I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life. That I can’t complain.”

Van Dyke credited his wife, whom he married in 2012, with playing a big role in keeping him young at heart.

“She’s responsible for keeping me in the moment,” he added. “She kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She’s a joy. She can get me singing or dancing and she carries so much responsibility … I’m just lucky.”

Getty Dick Van Dyke married Arlene Silver in 2012.

For his 100th birthday milestone, Van Dyke released a book titled “100 Rules for Living to 100,” which gives fans a closer look at his extraordinary life.

Van Dyke began his entertainment career in radio in the late 1940s before transitioning to television and Broadway. He rose to fame with starring roles in classics such as “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Mary Poppins,” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” as well as hit TV series including “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Diagnosis: Murder.”

Throughout his decades-long career, he has earned six Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.