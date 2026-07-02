‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Leaving the Show After 13 Seasons

NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” remains one of the most popular shows on network television. Unfortunately for fans of the long-running series, season 14 is expected to feature a cast change, as longtime star LaRoyce Hawkins is said to be leaving. Notably, he debuted in the first season, playing Officer Kevin Atwater.

Deadline reported the news of Hawkins’ upcoming exit on July 2. Per the report, the actor will return to the show for season 14, but he will only appear in the first two or three episodes in order to wrap up his storyline as Officer Kevin Atwater.

To fill the void left by the departure, “Chicago P.D.” is reportedly casting for another officer who will serve as a chaos agent on the long-running NBC series.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Has Experienced A Number Of Cast Changes Ahead of LaRoyce Hawkins’ Departure

Getty LaRoyce Hawkins

As with most long-lasting TV series, “Chicago P.D.” has experienced several cast changes as actors move on to other endeavors. Before season 13, actress Toya Turner departed the series after portraying Officer Kiana Cook for only a single season. After that, Arienne Mandi joined, playing Officer Eva Imani.

In addition to Hawkins, some original actors from the show have also recently left. This includes Jesse Lee Soffer, who left in season 10, and Tracy Spiridakos, who exited the series after season 11 in 2024.

LaRoyce Previously Spoke About Filming The Show in Chicago

Getty Jesse Lee Soffer and Laroyce Hawkins

Hawkins spoke with NBC Insider in April 2026 about his experience of filming “Chicago P.D.” in the Windy City. Notably, he shared why shooting the most recent season made him feel like a pop star. According to Hawkins, “I had a moment this season where I felt like Beyoncé, and I’ll explain why, because when Beyoncé got a concert at Soldier Field, traffic on Lakeshore Drive gets carried away.”

He continued, “I’m pretty sure I caused powerful traffic jams on Lakewood Drive. Because it was two, three in the morning, and the city of Chicago allowed us to shoot in front of Buckingham Fountain, on Balboa, and we blocked off Lake Shore Drive for as many hours as it took to shoot a scene.”

The actor added that this was one of “those moments where you don’t understand why traffic is traffic sometimes, you know what I’m saying? It’s not Beyoncé sometimes.”

He continued discussing traffic being shut down for the show, saying, “We need that cooperation from the city; otherwise, we can’t really do what we got to do, but that’s what makes, in my humble opinion, Chicago the greatest character in the One Chicago universe.

Because if we weren’t really able to bend some rules and get that cooperation, you wouldn’t really see the city as lit as it is on our show.”

The Show Remains Popular

According to TV Series Finale, season 13 of “Chicago P.D.” premiered in October 2025. Regarding viewership, more than 4.3 million people tuned in, excluding streaming. Throughout the season, the show mostly maintained 4-plus million viewers, with one episode reaching 6 million.

NBC renewed the series for season 14 in March 2026.