Meija Moreno Responds to Claims She’s Trying to Get Back Together With West Wilson

The conversation surrounding Meija Moreno and West Wilson isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Just days after revealing new details about her post-reunion conversations with the “Summer House” star, Moreno is now addressing a question many fans have been asking directly: Is she trying to get back together with him?

According to Moreno, the answer is no.

The reality personality took to Threads on June 17 after seeing speculation about her recent comments regarding Wilson and their relationship.

“Guys I know it’s pathetic to speak to an ex but have we not all been down bad for a man we shouldn’t be?” Moreno wrote.

She continued, “I loved him a lot & our relationship ended in the blink of an eye. I’m not trying to get back together with him I promise. This has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences of my life & its been made even harder with it all being public for people to dissect. Sometimes I just need to yell and hear the person I cared about most apologize. I’m not proud of it but ill admit it.”

The post quickly gained attention among “Summer House” fans, many of whom have closely followed the fallout from Moreno and Wilson’s relationship throughout season 10 and its reunion episodes.

Meija Moreno Says She’s Still Processing What Happened

While Moreno made it clear she is not seeking a reconciliation, her latest comments suggest the breakup remains emotionally difficult.

The pair became a major topic during the season 10 reunion after cast members discussed Wilson’s dating life away from the cameras and Moreno’s role in the story.

Moreno later appeared in Bravo’s bonus reunion episode, “The Aftermath,” where she shared additional details about her relationship with Wilson and what happened once filming wrapped.

During the episode, Moreno revealed that Wilson reached out after the reunion aired.

“We hadn’t spoken for a few weeks. After the reunion he texted me, ‘You win,'” Moreno said. “After the whole ‘you win’ thing I think it took him like a week and then he called me. We had this six-hour conversation.”

She also spoke candidly about the challenges of navigating those conversations while the reunion drama continued to play out publicly.

At one point, Moreno explained that Amanda Batula had become involved in some of the communication between her and Wilson.

“A lot of our conversations are now over phone call because of her,” Moreno said during the episode.

Why Fans Remain Invested in the Story

Moreno’s latest statement arrives as fans continue debating what actually happened between her and Wilson after cameras stopped rolling.

The former couple’s relationship became one of the reunion’s most talked-about storylines, with viewers learning new details about their off-camera romance and the different perspectives they each had on where things stood.

Although Moreno acknowledged that she still struggles with how the relationship ended, she drew a clear distinction between wanting answers and wanting a second chance.

Her latest post suggests she is still searching for closure, not reconciliation.

That distinction hasn’t stopped fans from dissecting every new update, however. As season 10 continues to generate conversation online, Moreno’s comments have added yet another layer to a storyline that viewers remain deeply invested in.

For now, Moreno says she isn’t trying to get back together with Wilson. But judging by the reaction from fans, the discussion surrounding their relationship is far from over.