RHONJ Alum Kathy Wakile Shares Recovery Update After Facelift

Kathy Wakile is opening up about her cosmetic surgery journey and keeping fans updated every step of the way.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed that she recently underwent several facial procedures and is now recovering comfortably at home.

Wakile, who celebrated her 60th birthday this year, said the decision was less about changing her appearance and more about refreshing features affected by the natural aging process.

On Wednesday, June 24, Wakile shared a post-operative update with her Instagram followers just hours after returning home from surgery.

Walls Gave an Update Just Hours After Surgery

“Hi friends, I’m a few hours post-op and back home, comfortable, resting and not in any pain,” she wrote. “I’m a little sleepy, as expected, and will be taking it easy for the next few days.”

According to Wakile, the procedures included a neck and lower facelift, a brow lift and a lower blepharoplasty, which is a cosmetic procedure performed on the lower eyelids.

Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, the reality star said she was feeling surprisingly well.

“Here I am home, post-op, and feeling no pain,” she explained in a video update. “Everything went well, and I’m excited. I haven’t taken any pain meds ‘cause I don’t have any pain. You can see I’m speaking just fine and I feel great.”

Wakile first announced her decision to undergo the procedures in a social media post shared before surgery.

In the message, she explained that turning 60 prompted her to do something for herself while remaining true to the person she has always been.

“This year, I turned 60 and decided to do something for myself. Not to change who I am, [but] I’ve been looking at the same face for 60 years, and I really like her,” she wrote. “What I wanted was simply to restore and revive what time and life naturally change.”

She emphasized that her goal was never to look like a different person.

“This isn’t about changing the face I’ve known and loved for 60 years, it’s simply about restoring and refreshing what time has naturally changed,” Wakile explained. “I’ve chosen to share this journey openly because I know so many people are curious about the process and may be considering something similar themselves.”

Wakile Wants Everyone to Feel Confident

The Bravo alum also addressed the stigma that can sometimes surround cosmetic procedures, encouraging people to be more supportive of one another’s personal choices.

“Can we normalize supporting one another instead of judging one another for the choices we make about our own bodies?” she wrote. “What makes someone feel confident and comfortable in their own skin is their decision alone.”

Wakile also praised her medical team, noting that they understood exactly what she hoped to achieve.

“[I was looking for] a conservative approach that would leave me looking like myself,” she said. “[But] just a little more rested, refreshed and revived.”

Fans first met Wakile when she joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during Season 3. She remained a full-time cast member through Season 5 before later returning as a friend of the cast in subsequent seasons.

Now, as she recovers from her procedures, Wakile is choosing transparency over secrecy, giving followers a firsthand look at the process while reinforcing that the decision was ultimately about feeling confident in her own skin.