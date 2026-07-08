Ashlyn Harris Posts the Cutest Birthday Dedication to Girlfriend Sophia Bush

Happy Birthday to Sophia Bush who turns 44 on Wednesday. Her partner, Ashlyn Harris, made the cutest Instagram post celebrating the big day.

“There are people who walk into your life and change it. And then there are the rare ones who quietly change the way you see the world. You’re that for me,” Harris wrote. “You love with intention. You lead with empathy. You fight for people who need someone in their corner, even when no one is watching. You make everyone around you feel a little braver, a little safer, a little more themselves. That’s your superpower.”

The Instagram carousel shows pictures of the couple along with Harris’ children, Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris (5) and Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris (3).

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush Give a Behind-the-Scenes Look into Relationship

Harris, a retired soccer star, and Bush have been dating since 2023.

“This past year has reminded me that the best relationships aren’t built on grand gestures. They’re built in the ordinary moments,” Harris continued in the post. “The coffee in the kitchen. Slow dancing our way through the house. Telling you I missed you when I wake up in the morning. The long conversations after everyone else is asleep. The laughter that catches you off guard. The choosing of each other, over and over again.”

She finishes the post off in the cutest way, but not before dropping a nickname.

“You are my home, my peace, my biggest challenge in all the right ways, and one of the greatest loves of my life.

“Happy Birthday, Soph. I love you dearly sweetmeat. 🤭😝”

Comments are filled with #RelationshipGoals, and a response from the birthday girl herself.

“My heart,” Bush wrote. “Every birthday with you has been the best birthday. 🚀”

The Fashion on the Red Carpet of the Couple

The photos give a glimpse into the two behind the scenes, but we’re consistently blown away by the way they approach their looks. The two pose for the camera at events and on the red carpet and never skip a beat.

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend the 2025 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)