Bethany Joy Lenz & Tyler Hilton Put Hilarious Spin on Viral Trend to Celebrate 2025 Album Milestone

Hallmark star Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hilton are proving that their friendship (and musical chemistry) is still going strong. The former “One Tree Hill” co-stars recently reunited for a hilarious Instagram video. They jumped on one of social media’s latest viral trends while celebrating a milestone for their collaborative album, Well, Well, Well.

The pair shared the video in a joint Instagram post marking eight months since the album’s release. Giving fans another fun moment to enjoy while asking them to share their favorite songs from the record. Honestly, it seems like they had just as much fun filming it as fans are having watching it. And yep, longtime “One Tree Hill” viewers are loving every second.

Bethany Joy Lenz & Tyler Hilton Put Their Own Twist on a Viral Trend

In the joint Instagram post, Hilton wrote:

“Can’t believe it’s already been 8 months since we released our album Well, Well, Well! What’s your favourite song? 👀 #oth #onetreehill #wellwellwell #chriskeller #haleyjamesscott”

The trend they’ve joined is all about showing how difficult it can be to understand someone’s tone through text. Participants say the exact same phrase four different ways: supportive, disappointed, sarcastic, and flirty. Why? To prove that a simple message can have completely different meanings depending on how it’s delivered.

Rather than using a common word like “okay,” Lenz and Hilton made the trend their own. How? By repeating “Well Well Well,” the title of their album, in each of the four different tones. Honestly, it seems like such a fitting choice since they were able to promote the album while also showing off the playful dynamic fans have loved for years.

Yep, let’s be real, watching the two bounce off each other so naturally brings back plenty of memories from their “One Tree Hill” days.

Hilton played Chris Keller throughout the series, frequently sharing scenes (and songs) with Lenz’s Haley James Scott as her character chased a music career. Their performances became fan favorites, so it isn’t surprising that they eventually reunited for a full album together.

Released on November 7, 2025, Well, Well, Well features nostalgic covers of songs closely tied to “One Tree Hill.” And It seems like the album was created with longtime fans in mind, giving listeners a chance to revisit some of the music that became synonymous with the series.

Fans Loved Seeing Bethany Joy Lenz & Tyler Hilton Together Again

Fans quickly filled the comments with laughter, nostalgia, and plenty of requests for more from the longtime collaborators. Honestly, it seems like many were just happy to see Lenz and Hilton sharing any screen again. And others couldn’t resist making “One Tree Hill” references.

One fan wrote, “I’m laughing so hard watching. I’m loving that you both decided to jump on this trend. As for the album my top three are you’ll ask for me, I don’t wanna be and Halo.” Another simply commented, “Love this! 👏👏👏😂😂😂”

Others joked about the pair’s acting skills and Hilton slipping back into his fan-favorite character, Chris Keller. One viewer quipped, “This is really good you guys should be actors!” while another added, “Channeling your inner Chris Keller 😂👏😏”

Of course, Haley James Scott couldn’t escape the comments either. One fan joked, “Well well well… Wait til I tell Nathan 😏😏” while another noticed, “Not James Lafferty liking this post 😭🤧😭🤧😭”

Yep, let’s be real, it didn’t take long for fans to start hoping the reunion could lead to something even bigger. Several commenters admitted they initially thought the post was teasing live performances. One wrote, “I actually thought this was going to be a tour announcement 😂😭 love this tho!” Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Tourrrrrr! 👀 please! Lol”

Honestly, it seems like whether it’s another tour, more music, or simply more funny videos together, fans are more than ready to see what Lenz and Hilton do next.

Both Stars Have Plenty Going On Outside of Their Reunion

Hallmark Bethany Joy Lenz in the Hallmark+ series “Hope Valley: 1874” Season 1, Episode 7 streaming April 30, 2026

While Lenz is enjoying another moment with Hilton online, she’s also busy starring in Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” prequel series: “Hope Valley: 1874.” And her show was renewed for a second season in May 2026, giving fans even more to look forward to.

In the official renewal announcement, Michelle Vicary (Head of Programming), said:

“Hope Valley: 1874’s dream cast led by Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres and Jill Hennessy, has brought to life the rich characters and beautiful story crafted by showrunner Alfonso Moreno. Our fans and press alike have enthusiastically embraced the series, making it especially rewarding to continue telling this story.”

Honestly, it seems like the renewal wasn’t much of a surprise considering how warmly the series has been received since its debut.

Hilton has also been keeping busy, although his focus appears to be music these days. In addition to touring across the U.S. alongside fellow “One Tree Hill” alum Kate Voegele, he released his newest album, The Calling Hours, on June 26, according to his official website.

Even though both stars have their own projects keeping them busy, this latest collaboration shows they still enjoy working together whenever the opportunity comes along. Yep, that’s something fans have appreciated ever since their “One Tree Hill” days.

Let’s be real, seeing Lenz and Hilton together again is bound to make longtime viewers nostalgic. Whether they’re revisiting music that helped define an era or simply making each other laugh while trying a viral trend, the friendship still feels genuine. Honestly, it seems like that’s exactly why fans continue to support everything they do together.