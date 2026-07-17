Watch: Rob Gronkowski Grudgingly Receives a David Beckham-Inspired Mohawk After Losing World Cup Bet

Rob Gronkowski is officially sporting a David Beckham-inspired hairstyle — and it’s all because of a soccer bet gone wrong.

He debuted his new ‘do in the latest episode of “The Other Football,” the soccer-themed TUBI podcast he co-hosts with Jameis Winston — with that particular episode also serving as the podcast’s season finale.

Gronk Is Not Happy

The episode begins with Gronkowski seated, while a barber’s smock is placed over his shoulders.

As Gronk scowls, Winston declares that “you know somebody’s head is about to look like a big soccer ball.”

As a barber begins shaving the sides of the former NFL great’s head, Winston explains that his co-host is getting his hair converted into a mohawk because they’d placed a bet on a World Cup match, with the loser receiving the iconic Beckham haircut. Unfortunately for Gronkowski, his team did not prevail, landing him in a barber’s chair.

A Bet Gone Wrong

While receiving his punishment, Gronkowski complains that the bet hadn’t been completely fair.

“Well Jameis, I can tell you this: I’m very disappointed in myself because you and I have been competing our World Cup match predictions, which I don’t know why I accepted this bet from the beginning,” he says.

He continues by complaining he’d been at a disadvantage, since Winston had been carefully “studying all the players and teams” in a deep-dive analysis, while Gronk relied on instinct.

“So this has been unfair for me the whole time,” Gronk gripes.

Rob Gronkowski: Second-Sexiest Man Alive

“And the punishment for the loser, which is me — like I’m not a sore loser, okay? I’ll admit it, I lost, but I’ll also admit it was unfair — is to get the classic David Beckham mohawk,” he shares.

Gronkowski continues by admitting he was now “kind of cool” with the new ‘do, “because it’s David Beckham and he’s the sexiest man alive.”

He adds, “So you can consider me the second-sexiest man alive.”

Meanwhile, he reveals he actually had an opportunity to meet Beckham on the weekend. “So I can’t wait to tell him I got a mohawk because of him,” he says.

When the cut was complete, Gronk admires his new look. “I am proud of it,” he declares.

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Gronkowski Went to Taylor Swift’s Wedding

In a previous episode of “The Other Football,” Gronkowski confirmed that he’d attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and dropped some details about it.

“It was top notch,” Gronk said of the lavish wedding, which was estimated to have cost up to $50 million to pull off.

“Hats off to Taylor and Trav” he added, revealing that once the ceremony concluded, the party within Madison Square Garden began to heat up.

According to Gronk, he had a great time once the music got going — especially when considering that music was provided by the likes of Steve Nicks and Paul McCartney.

“And the dance floor, that’s the one thing, it was poppin,’” he added.

The season finale of “The Other Football” debuts Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TUBI.