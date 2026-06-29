Bethenny Frankel Is Going Corporate. Here’s What to Know About Her New Gig

Bethenny Frankel has built a career on turning bold opinions into successful businesses. Now, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star is taking on one of her biggest business roles yet.

On June 29, Frankel announced that she has acquired an ownership stake in premium hair care brand dpHUE and joined the company as its new Chief Brand Officer, a leadership position that will have her working directly with founder Donna Pohlad and the executive team to help shape the brand’s future.

The announcement marks Frankel’s latest entrepreneurial move as she continues expanding her business portfolio beyond reality television.

Bethenny Frankel Says She’s Not Just Endorsing the Brand

Frankel made the announcement in her signature no-nonsense style on Instagram, telling followers she wasn’t simply lending her name to another product.

“Buckle up, ya Nosy B’s… we’re about to have some really good hair days,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’m the new Chief B Officer at @dpHUE. Chief BRAND Officer, to be exact. Not because I needed another title… because I have opinions (a lot of them).”

Frankel also made it clear that her role goes well beyond a traditional celebrity partnership.

“So no, this isn’t just me showing up in an ad. I’m actually getting involved. We’re going to have opinions. We’re going to test things. We’re going to separate what’s worth it from what’s just BS.”

She said she became a believer in the brand after using its products herself to maintain her hair color between salon appointments.

“Here’s what sold me. I paid to get my roots PROFESSIONALLY done. By that night, the grays were already making an appearance. I’ve had better luck doing my own roots with dpHUE in my own bathroom.”

Bethenny Frankel Invests in dpHUE

According to the company, Frankel didn’t just accept an executive title. She also acquired a meaningful ownership stake in dpHUE and joined the company’s leadership team as Chief Brand Officer, investor, and strategic partner.

In the newly created role, she’ll work alongside founder Donna Pohlad on product innovation, consumer education, brand marketing, and long-term growth strategy.

Pohlad praised Frankel’s business instincts in a statement announcing the partnership.

“Bethenny’s ability to earn trust and connect with consumers is unmatched,” she said. “She has built businesses by simplifying complicated categories, telling it like it is, and helping people make smarter decisions.”

Frankel echoed that philosophy in her own statement, saying she sees major opportunity in the hair care category.

“I’ve built my career by identifying gaps in the market, and hair color maintenance is a big one,” she said. “What drew me to dpHUE is that the products work, the need is real, the experience is user friendly and the opportunity for growth is enormous.”

The partnership adds another chapter to Frankel’s long résumé as an entrepreneur, investor, podcast host, and television personality. While fans first met her on Bravo, she has spent years building businesses outside reality TV, and her latest move signals an even deeper commitment to the corporate world.