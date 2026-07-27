‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh Give Health Update Amid ALS Battle

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are setting the record straight after rumors about Jenny’s health began circulating online.

The couple shared a video on Instagram on Monday, July 27, updating fans on Jenny’s condition as she continues living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), while also addressing false claims that she had been hospitalized and was no longer able to care for herself.

The Couple Shares How Jenny Is Doing

Sumit explained that the rumors simply are not true.

“She is still able to do walking, talking, and everything,” he said in the video, adding that Jenny is not completely dependent on anyone, including him.

When Sumit mentioned the online speculation, he said, “Jenny don’t like that,” prompting Jenny to shake her head and reply, “No.”

The couple said they wanted fans to hear directly from them rather than believe misinformation spreading on social media.

While Jenny acknowledged that ALS has changed parts of her daily life, she reassured followers that she is still maintaining much of her independence.

“I’m okay. I talk slow but I’m able to take care of myself,” Jenny said.

As Sumit continued speaking, Jenny smiled and gently tapped his shoulder before adding, “With help from him.”

The pair also shared an update on their next goal: bringing Sumit to the United States so Jenny can receive additional treatment.

“We still hoping and praying that there will be a solution, that there will be a treatment for this,” Sumit said. “And for that we are also trying to get to America.”

The Couple Is Trying to Get to the U.S.

According to Sumit, they have already begun the visa process.

He explained that the application fees have been paid and they are currently waiting for an appointment. Once that happens, they hope the process can be expedited because of Jenny’s medical condition.

Sumit said Jenny is unable to travel to the United States by herself, so he plans to accompany her as her caregiver.

He acknowledged that obtaining a U.S. visa can be challenging but emphasized that they remain hopeful.

“We are trying our best,” he said.

The latest update comes just days after Jenny’s daughter, Christina, shared details about the family’s efforts to help the couple relocate temporarily for medical care.

In an Instagram update posted on July 22, Christina explained that the family is pursuing an emergency tourist spousal visa for Sumit rather than a green card because it is expected to move more quickly.

“We have started the visa process for Sumit to come to the U.S. to bring my mom so that she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance,” Christina wrote.

She also revealed that doctors advised Jenny not to travel internationally alone because of her ALS diagnosis, making Sumit’s presence essential.

“Sumit has become her full-time caregiver as her husband,” Christina explained.

She added that she plans to travel to India herself to help support both Jenny and Sumit during the process.

At the time, Christina said Sumit was waiting for an appointment through the U.S. consulate in India.

“There has been no update to when that will happen,” she shared.

For now, Jenny and Sumit say they are staying optimistic, focusing on her health, and hoping the visa process will allow them to access additional treatment in the United States while continuing to face her ALS diagnosis together.