Popular Comedy Couple Tom Segura & Christina P. Split After 18 Years of Marriage

Beloved comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky (who goes by the stage name Christina P.) have separated after 18 years of marriage, TMZ first reported on July 13, 2026.

The popular Netflix stand-up comedians and podcast co-hosts, share two children — Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018. According to TMZ, the duo broke up in the last couple of months, but their decision to split was “amicable.”

Source Says Tom Segura & Christina P. Are Taking ‘Different Paths’

Play

Segura, known for his edgy comedy act that often centers around his family, hosts the Netflix show “Bad Thoughts,” which launched its second season in May and just received a 2026 Emmy nominattion for outstanding short-form comedy, drama, or variety series.

Pazsitzky, meanwhile, has hosted two full-length stand-up specials on Netflix and a half-hour set in the comedy showcase series “The Degenerates.”

Together, the couple launched the YMH Podcasts network, which not only houses their 16-year-old podcast “Your Mom’s House,” but also other shows hosted by comedians including Bert Kreischer, Ari Shaffir, Chris DiStefano, Yannis Pappas, and more.

Segura and Pazsitzky have been on the show with separate co-hosts over the last several months, but TMZ reported that they do plan to return to the podcast together.

A source told TMZ of Segura and Pazsitzky’s separation, “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”

Jimmy Carr Joked in 2023 About Tom Segura & Christina Pazsitzky’s Future Divorce

A clip from Segura and Pazsitzky’s podcast in 2023 has resurfaced amid the news of their separation, dating back to a Halloween show featuring fellow comedian Jimmy Carr.

In the segment, Carr joked to them, “I mean, my idea for you, I’m not your business manager, (but) I think your divorce should be pay-per-view.” As the couple nervously laughed, he added, “We all know it’s coming.”

Pazsitzky changed the subject, but the TikTok content creator who posted it, known as Chatting With Josh, pointed out that later in the podcast, Segura rolled his eyes when his wife said that since she’s more than “halfway to dead,” she’s decided to just do whatever feels fun in life, no matter what anyone else thinks.

One comment left on the post on July 13 said, “So who’s here today in 2026…..” and had received over 100 likes within a few hours of the couple’s separation news. Another fan wrote, “Here after the announcement.”

Back when Chatting With Josh originally posted the clip, asking whether the two were headed for divorce, Pazsitzky commented on the TikTok video, “Hahahahahaha oh no ! No divorce yet guys.”

Three years later, some fans returned to add their two cents beneath her comment, including one who wrote, “Yeah about that….🥲.” Someone else wrote, “Sorry that didn’t age well,” and another simply commented, “Welp…”

Pazsitzky, who is also the co-founder of a cosmetics company, still notes in her site’s bio that she lives with Segura and their “savage” sons in Austin, Texas. Her next stand-up comedy date is in England on July 22. Segura, meanwhile, has no new tour dates scheduled.