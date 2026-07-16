Royal Romances, Cozy Holiday Favorites & Christmas Magic Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 17

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Friday, July 17. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Multiple coincidences and a chance meeting bring Alice and Jack, two strangers from very different family backgrounds, together for a weekend wedding celebration. Encouraged by her family, led by mom Olga, Alice slowly lets go of her reservations about meeting someone new following a failed long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, more and more Godwinks – those coincidences that aren’t really coincidences at all – bring Alice and Jack closer as each attempts to balance the newfound attraction with their complicated professional lives.

Starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

“A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” premiered on November 17, 2019.

‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.

Starting Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny.

“Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on November 27, 2021.

‘A Suite Holiday Romance’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): It’s Christmas week when Sabrina Post, arrives at the iconic Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City, ready to accept the ghostwriting position for the memoir of Grayson Westcott – a famous art dealer. As a struggling writer, Sabrina can’t believe her luck: a paycheck and a stay in her own suite at the hotel. She feels like Cordelia, the heroine from her favorite series of children’s books written by Hazel Holley. What promises to be a perfect week is complicated when Sabrina meets Ian Turner, a handsome British visitor, at the hotel bar. When Ian assumes Sabrina is another wealthy guest at the hotel, she doesn’t correct him – a decision she doesn’t regret after learning that Ian is a member of the British aristocracy. Or so she thinks. The truth is that Ian is not a wealthy lord but is the personal secretary of Lord Spencer Braxton. Ian is in town for the holidays to oversee the installation of an exhibit featuring the Braxton Royal Jewels at the Avalon Museum. As the week unfolds, Sabrina shows Ian Christmas in New York and the two start to fall for each other.

Starring Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood.

“A Suite Holiday Romance” premiered on December 13, 2025.

‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” premiered on December 2, 2023.

‘One Royal Holiday’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

“One Royal Holiday” premiered on October 31, 2020.

‘A Royal Montana Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Overwhelmed by her royal duties during the Christmas season, Princess Victoria of Zelarnia is ready for a change of pace. Looking to decompress in the days leading up to Christmas, she decides to take a vacation to Peaceful Pines Ranch in Montana where she celebrated Christmas as a child with her late father. Upon arrival, she meets her dashing guide Huntley Blaylock who presents her and the other guests at the ranch with a rustic experience that is far from the royal treatment. This Christmas, Huntley must decide if he wants to step into a leadership role and carry on the family ranch’s legacy as his parents, the owners, approach retirement. Unaware of her status as a princess, Huntley puts Victoria through the rigors of a Montana ranch experience. Victoria also plans to help Huntley revive the ranch’s Christmas Holly-Day Dance. Victoria finds herself charmed by both Huntley and this different pace of life. As the two start to fall for each other, things get complicated when Huntley discovers Victoria is a princess. As Christmas approaches and her time at the ranch comes to an end, Victoria must decide if she should return to her royal life or stay in Montana with Huntley and the ranch she has grown so fond of.

Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie.

“A Royal Montana Christmas” premiered on October 18, 2025.

‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.

Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.

“A Royal Queens Christmas” premiered on December 11, 2021.