Hallmark Alum Kristy Swanson’s Makeup-Free Swimsuit Selfie Has Fans Enjoying Her ‘Chill’ Moments

Hallmark alum Kristy Swanson just treated her devoted fans to a no-makeup swimsuit photo. Swanson, who previously played recurring character Jody Campbell in Knots Landing back in the ’80s, has been posting consistently this summer. From vintage-inspired gowns to bare-faced swimsuit selfies, Swanson’s summery alter ego is all about living on her terms.

And now, she’s showing her bare face and showing a rare swimsuit moment.

Below, see Swanson’s swimsuit selfie:

Kristy Swanson’s Swimsuit Moment

In case you missed it, earlier this week, Swanson, 56, shared a rare selfie to her Instagram of her latest summer adventure. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Pool day, warm breeze & burgers ❤️☀️ #relax #chill #enjoy #life #summer.”

Now, in the photo, we see Swanson donning a vibrant pink and blue floral swimsuit from the brand Apt 9 that featured an asymmetrical neckline and O strap detailing. (Apt 9 is a beloved lifestyle brand from Kohls that features attire for everyone, and obviously, including chic swimsuits.) We also see the 90s star in a straw hat that cover her eyes in the sun, as well as showing fans her face without makeup to complete the warm beachy look.

The colorful swimsuit and the no-makeup look? Her devoted fans truly adore this post, commenting things like “You are so beautiful ❤️ I love you so much ❤️” and “😍 you look amazing 🥵 🔥.”

Plus, this isn’t the first time Swanson has wowed fans with a summer swimsuit photoshoot (and around Fourth of July). While in 2026 she posted photos in a patriotic dress for Fourth of July, she donned white scalloped swimsuit for Fourth of July 2025.

In case you missed it, she shared the photo with the caption reading, “Happy 4th of July America 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙” (and yes, she donned no makeup then as well)!

Kristy Swanson on Powerful Women in TV

Getty Kristy Swanson in 2018.

The Psych star may be most well-known as playing Buffy Summers in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer film in 1992 alongside Donald Sutherland, Luke Perry, and Hilary Swank. The cult-classic horror comedy follows a teen girl chosen to fight the vampires in the world (and in her high school)!

But Swanson did note in an interview with Independent Women that she wishes interviewers mentioned more than Buffy.

“I do a lot of interviews, and the interviewers always want to talk about Buffy,” she said! “They say ‘Well, you really made a turning point with Buffy because she was a heroine with a strong character.’ And I said, well, yeah, absolutely. She was a fun teen-aged girl who found out she had all this strength and power. She’s a strong female character. But I didn’t break the mold on that.”

She then briefly discussed the strong women she saw on TV growing up: “I grew up with Wonder Woman on TV and Lucille Ball and Samantha in Bewitched and the Bionic Woman and Pippi Longstocking. So, there were strong female characters on television when I was a child.