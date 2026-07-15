Robin Tunney, 54, Wows Fans With an Ultra-Rare & Radiant No-Makeup Photo on Her Family Vacay

90s It-Girl and The Craft star Robin Tunney just shared the most chic (and heartwarming) snapshot of herself without makeup. She just shared an ultra-rare no-makeup selfie on Instagram alongside her rarely-seen kiddos, and it’s too sweet to miss!

See the details below:

Robin Tunney Without Makeup

In case you missed it, Tunney, 54, shared the sweetest compilation video to her Instagram. She shared the video that featured herself with no makeup alongside her loving family with the caption, “Best vacation ever! @kohlerwi you stole our hearts, we will be back! The spa was hands down the best I’d ever been to!! I’ll be dreaming about it for months!”

For those who don’t know, Tunney has been with her partner Nicky Marmet since 2012, whom proposed to her on Christmas Day 2012. They share two children named Oscar Holly, born in 2016, and Colette Kathleen, born in 2020.

Now the family of four was there at the Kohler Wisconsin Inn, and the photos were so darn cute! While we see her adorable kiddos living their best lives, making s’mores and exploring the garden, we need to talk about slide one.

In slide one, we see Tunney cuddling up to her adorable kids, and her rocking no makeup whatsoever. Not only is she wowing with no makeup, but fans see a very rare glimpse of her natural skin, including her freckles! Truly, we adore both the family moment and the confident bare-face photo.

Robin Tunney on The Craft

Getty Robin Tunney

Along with being a proud mom of two, Tunney is most well-known for her roles in Empire Records, Horse Girl, and of course, The Craft, which she starred alongside Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. The 1996 horror-fantasy film follows a new girl who befriends a coven of witches, and things go terribly wrong quickly. (And Tunney won the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight alongside Balk!)

Now, in a previous with Cosmopolitan, Tunney revealed she actually didn’t want to play the lead in The Craft.

“I wanted Fairuza [Balk]’s part or Neve [Campbell]’s part. I was like, Sarah’s the good one,” she said. “You’re going to want to stuff her in a locker and tell her to stop crying. I think they just seemed like those characters were more colorful to play, and I don’t really know if I identified with people who felt incredibly confident about themselves. I felt more attuned to those sort of characters.”

And in an interview with Douglas Eby, Tunney spoke about how she loves to play characters so unlike her in real life.

“I’m nothing like Sara in THE CRAFT, and I’m nothing like Deborah, that I did in EMPIRE, or like the girl I was in ENCINO MAN. It’s fun to play different people, and when you have that separateness from someone, it’s easier for me to play them, because you look at the person from an outsider point of view, and you know the things they do,” she said. “If you’re just playing yourself, somehow it just seems too easy.”