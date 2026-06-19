Carmen Electra Shares Heartfelt Meaning Behind Her New Tribute Tattoo

star Carmen Electra, born Tara Leigh Patrick, has bravely shared her emotions surrounding her father, Harry Patrick, and what he means to her. She posted a video on Instagram on Monday, June 15, showing herself in the middle of a tattoo session. The clip then offers a closer look at the artwork she added to her forearm: a portrait of her father.

Carmen Electra Shares Tattoo in Honor of Her Father

In the caption of the post, Electra shared her thoughts, writing, “This tattoo of my father means more to me than I can put into words.”

She continued, “The portrait is based on a photo of my parents on their wedding day, and @franco_vescovi truly poured his heart and soul into bringing my dad to life. Every detail is so special, and I’m beyond grateful for the love and care that went into this piece. Dad, I’m so proud to have your face on my arm. I love you, I miss you, and I carry you with me every day. And don’t worry, Mom… my beautiful mother will be going on my other arm very soon.”

Fans praised Electra for sharing this emotional moment with them. “I love this tribute to him, honey &, Your dad was a BABE,” a comment reads. “Omgoodness, this resonates soooo much! It’s all so beautiful and meaningful and very inspiring … as I want to get a tattoo in honor of my Dad… I know your Dad is loving this.. love you Babe,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Amazing tribute,” “Wow. Absolutely beautiful tattoo in memory of your dad,” and “Loooooove! What an amazing tribute.”

Carmen Electra Shares a Glimpse Into Her Life Before Fame

Carmen Electra has spoken about her family and her childhood in earlier interviews, giving a glimpse into her life. Her father, Harry, was a musician, and her mother, Patricia, was a backup singer. “I always wanted to be a star,” she told Smoke Magazine in 1997, NickiSwift reports. “When I was three years old, I sort of decided that this is what I wanted to do.”

Electra has also shared how she struggled before she became famous. “I was homeless in L.A., I’m not from a rich family or anything like that,” she said, Fox News reports. “I knew where I needed to be in N.Y. or L.A. So, there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell really. So that’s the beginning.”

She was shy before she made it big, and often felt overwhelmed in interviews. “I would not want to go into auditions, I’d leave and say everyone’s so pretty, I can’t do this, I can’t memorize anything,” she said. “I felt like trying things and meeting some good people on the way that helped me.” One of those people was musician Prince. With his support, she started to feel more confident about her abilities.